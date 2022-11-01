Peoples Bank Chooses SimpleNexus to Enhance the Customer Homebuying Experience with Home Financing Tools on the Go

LEHI, Utah, Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SimpleNexus ( https://simplenexus.com/ ), an nCino (NASDAQ: NCNO) company and developer of the leading U.S. homeownership platform for loan officers, borrowers, real estate agents and settlement agents, today announced that Clive, Iowa-based Peoples Bank has completed the company-wide rollout of Nexus Engagement ™ and Nexus Origination ™ to offer customers a modern homebuying experience from the convenience of their phones.



Founded in 1917, Peoples Bank is a locally-owned, independent community bank with more than $422 million in assets and nine locations in central and west-central Iowa. The bank implemented SimpleNexus’ mobile lead engagement toolset, Nexus Engagement, and its from-anywhere mortgage point-of-sale (POS) product, Nexus Origination, to enhance the customer experience, originate mortgage loans more efficiently and improve referral strategies with real estate professionals.

“Our loan officers love using SimpleNexus because it is so intuitive. When a prospect begins a mortgage inquiry or application, the app prompts them to snap and upload pictures of the documentation needed to get them pre-qualified,” said Tracy Van Sickle, vice president, mortgage loan supervisor at Peoples Bank. “By automating time-consuming processes like chasing down documents and giving borrowers modern alternatives to scanning and faxing, SimpleNexus eliminates many of the pain points in the lending process, much to the delight of our customers and loan officers.”

Leveraging SimpleNexus’ native integrations with the bank’s mortgage loan origination system (LOS) and document provider has allowed Peoples Bank to streamline its document workflow by prompting borrowers to eSign standard disclosures and specialty documents alike. Additionally, quickly generating pre-qualification letters from the SimpleNexus mobile app and sharing them with agents has helped loan officers bolster referrals.

“The forward-thinking leaders at Peoples Bank understand the importance of technology and the central role it plays in consumers’ lives,” said Ben Miller, CEO of SimpleNexus. “It is an honor to support a bank that, like SimpleNexus, pursues innovation and is passionate about providing excellent service to homebuyers.”

About SimpleNexus

SimpleNexus, an nCino (NASDAQ: NCNO) company, is an award-winning developer of mobile-first technology for the modern mortgage lender. U.S. lenders depend on our namesake homeownership platform to unite the people, systems and stages of the mortgage process into a seamless, end-to-end solution that spans engagement, origination, closing and business intelligence. By helping lenders manage their teams and stay connected with borrowers and real estate professionals, we deliver a measurable return on investment in the form of reduced turn times, increased loan application submissions and more referral business. A four-time Inc. 5000 company, SimpleNexus has been recognized as one of the world’s Best Workplaces for Innovators. For more information, visit https://www.simplenexus.com or follow @SimpleNexus.

About Peoples Bank

As a family-owned bank with a history in Iowa since 1917, Peoples Bank has been committed to serving the personal and business banking needs of the communities we are honored to be a part of. Headquartered in Clive, Iowa, we serve Central Iowans with a total of nine branch locations across the metro and rural markets. Peoples Bank is an Equal Housing Lender and Member FDIC. Learn more about our company, history, community outreach and environmental initiatives that define us today and into tomorrow at https://www.mypeoples.bank/about-us.

