Pepperstone becomes major partner of South East Melbourne Phoenix basketball team

DOCKLANDS, Australia, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pepperstone is delighted to announce a new and exciting partnership with South East Melbourne Phoenix basketball team for the remainder of NBL22 season. South East Melbourne Phoenix is one of the newest teams in the heartland of Australian basketball that has produced some of the greatest champions.

"This partnership with Phoenix is an exciting new chapter in Pepperstone's short but rich history. Our mutual goals meet at the point of ambition: just as Phoenix strives to be #1 on and off the court, Pepperstone aims to be a global leader in providing access to the global CFDs markets," Tony Gruebner, Pepperstone CMO said.

"To sign with Pepperstone is an exciting venture for Phoenix and we are looking forward to what the partnership entails for both parties," Phoenix CEO Tommy Greer said.

Australia is a key market for Pepperstone; this partnership allows us to work with an elite team with whom we share goals with and at the same time take the Pepperstone brand to millions of Australian NBL viewers.

The partnership sees Pepperstone branding across all remaining Phoenix home games, corporate events and official team wear, as well as the corporate events area branded to Pepperstone Phoenix Nest.

About Pepperstone