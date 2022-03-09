Pepperstone to host a powerful live panel with a former politician, senior economist, and financial market analyst

DOCKLANDS, Australia, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pepperstone is bringing together the perfect combination of politics, economics, and financial markets in one room. Join the discussion with our leading panel of influencers and market leaders:

The Hon. Bob Carr - former Foreign Minister of Australia , Political leader & former Premier of NSW

- former Foreign Minister of , Political leader & former Premier of NSW Stephen Koukoulas - Economic Thought Leader, former Chief Economist & former Senior Economic Advisor to the Australian Prime Minister

- Economic Thought Leader, former Chief Economist & former Senior Economic Advisor to the Australian Prime Minister Pete Wargent - International Property Buyer, Finance & Real Estate Expert.

With it being the election year in Australia, there are a lot of conversations and questions in the market about rising interest rates, currency fluctuations and more! How will the banks react? What does this mean for housing/mortgages? These questions and more are what traders and Australians alike are asking themselves.

"This Panel event will allow us to hear firsthand how politics and policies impact an economy and what opportunities are there for traders. Pepperstone is a trusted and a leading name when it comes to market analysis and research, and we're really excited to be able to host a powerful panel who were part of implementing policies in Australia." said Tony Gruebner, Pepperstone CMO.

This free event will take place on 30 March 2022 at Pepperstone's Melbourne office from 6pm and is open to Pepperstone clients and the public as well. Seats are limited. To register, visit: https://pepperstone.com/en-au/go/live-panel-event-22/

*These speakers are not endorsed by Pepperstone and any views they express are their own.