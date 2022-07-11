RICHMOND, England, July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Peratech, a leading innovator in tactile-based user interfaces for high-performance electronics, has announced that its full-range, force-sensing technology will be in the latest Lenovo Legion 7i and 7 (16", 7) gaming laptops' W-A-S-D keys.1 Integrated into Lenovo Legion's high-performance premium gaming laptops, Peratech's Force Keyboard and Hydra™ user interface software deliver a more immersive, engaging gaming experience.



Peratech transforms PC gaming experience through new force-enabled keyboards on latest Lenovo Legion 7i and 7 gaming notebooks

Unlike other gaming laptops that have added force function to the W, A, S, D keys, Peratech's full-analog response enables players to engage with games on a much more intuitive, physical level by extending the simple on/off switch of a standard key to unleash the full range of force in real-world interaction.

Jim Thomas, Peratech CCO shared, "Imagine driving down your local highway and your accelerator is restricted to just 2 options, 'off' or 'full speed.' Reality-based physics calls for acceleration dependent on how hard you press on the gas pedal, or how hard you turn the steering wheel. This is the difference Peratech intelligent tactile sensing makes."

Added Thomas, "The key to the experience is how we leverage Peratech's ability to bring sensing technology and advanced controller software together to deliver the full, immersive gaming experience in notebook PCs while preserving the existing typing experience. The force keys and non-force keys feel the same because they are the same. From the force standpoint, the accuracy, consistency, and key uniformity brings a console-style game controller experience without your hands leaving the keyboard. This is exactly what everyone has been asking for in the PC gaming community."

"We know that gamers value high performance and an immersive, intuitive playing experience," said Zhaochun Ma, Lenovo Vice President of Consumer and SMB Notebook Development Center, Intelligent Devices Group. "That's why we've teamed up with Peratech to bring the new Force Sensor Technology to the improved Lenovo Legion TrueStrike Keyboard – letting players accelerate their in-game character as more force is applied to the keys on the new Lenovo Legion 7i and 7 (16", 7) gaming laptops."

Peratech VP of Product, Alex Baker commented, "The key is our Hydra™ user interface software. Combined with the dynamic range of our tactile sensing solution, Hydra gives all users a better out-of-the box experience. For the advanced gamers and influencers, Hydra gives Pros the ability to show how they play the game with its Xbox [360 Game Bar] widget. Add Hydra's ability to share custom-tuned gaming profiles, and Pros can engage users and extend their brand more than ever. simply put, Peratech's Hydra takes user engagement on gaming PC to a whole new level."

About Peratech

Peratech's award-winning, proprietary, tactile-sensing user interfaces bring a new dimension to the electronics user experience enabling intuitive, engaging human machine interactions in a wide variety of applications and markets. Over a million devices around the world now employ Peratech technologies. Peratech's custom design and product integration engineering services minimize both cost and time to mass product launch. Peratech Holdco Ltd. is a privately held company based in Richmond, North Yorkshire, UK.

1 Availability may vary by geography and products/features may only be available in selected markets. All offers and features subject to availability. Lenovo reserves the right to alter product offerings, features and specifications at any time without notice.

Quantum Tunnelling Composite, QTC, and Hydra are registered trademarks of Peratech Holdco Ltd. LENOVO and LENOVO LEGION are trademarks of Lenovo. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.