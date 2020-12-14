PERFECT X FILA Collaboration With DOVER STREET MARKET

XIAMEN, China, Dec. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- FILA is proud to partner with PERFECT MAGAZINE, the new project launched by Katie Grand, for the creation of a limited-edition range of items that will be launched in all DOVER STREET MARKET stores worldwide on December 11th.



A two-part series of limited edition, iconic products created by friends and collaborators of DSM as a colourful counter-action to Black Friday.

PERFECT X FILA capsule collection will include a unisex black sweatshirt, a white t-shirt and a pair of slides, all with a special pink fluorescent PERFECT X FILA logo, which was redesigned and drawn by the magazine team.



"PERFECT MAGAZINE is not a fashion magazine in any conventional sense, so it made perfect sense that their first collaboration should take the form of wearable products rather than a print publication," said Katie Grand about the collaboration. "We've reimagined these FILA items in what we consider to be the perfect colour – and when we say 'perfect', we mean 'our favourite', because everyone's definition of perfection is different, and ultimately what is perfect for us is the option that excites us the most. Above all, this project exemplifies what we're setting out to do: to create things that are a perfect fit for all parties involved, and that – just as importantly – are fun for everyone involved too."



PERFECT X FILA capsule collection will be sold in limited numbers in all DOVER STREET MARKET stores worldwide (London, Tokyo, New York, Los Angeles, Beijing, Singapore) and online at www.doverstreetmarket.com

Credits: Photographer and illustrations @tbonefletcher Model @nico.lou @filauk @filausa @filaeurope @kegrand @theperfectmagazine