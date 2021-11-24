Performance Marketing Playbook - ideas to drive values and results

Campaign Asia's inaugural Performance Marketing Playbook is taking place virtually in 1 week on 2 December 2021.

HONG KONG, Nov. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Over 400 senior performance and brand marketers are joining this unique event to engage in 8 sessions of live panels, case studies and video bites. Expert speakers from Unilever, Reckitt, Yahoo, Kraft Heinz, Mindshare, ZALORA, and many more will dissect the latest trends and strategies on how to maximise performance marketing and spend.



Session highlights:



Using more nuanced metrics to determine value

In this session, two leaders of Mindshare and Kraft Heinz discuss which metrics are the most effective at proving outcomes and the vanity metrics' changes in the post-cookie era. They also examine the newest metrics which provide richer results for performance marketers.

Tracking consumers across the funnel in a post-cookie world

Head of Data ANZ of Yahoo details the long-term efficacy of performance marketing and how marketers could mitigate risks and deliver strong results.

CMO interview: Balancing the marketing mix

Campaign interviews VP Global Media of Unilever for his strategic insights into some of the big challenges in performance marketing today, where the future of the industry is headed and the trends and channels in 2022 and beyond.



Performance Marketing Playbook will be held online on 2 December 2021. To reserve your seat for the high-level event, please register through the link here: https://www.campaignpmp.com/.

