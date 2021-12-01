Performance Marketing Playbook takes place tomorrow 2 Dec, dissecting the latest trends and strategies

13 global brand expert speakers from Unilever, Kraft Heinz, ZALORA, and many more are sharing their insights on how to maximise performance marketing and spend.

HONG KONG, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Taking place virtually tomorrow 2 December, Performance Marketing Playbook gathers over 500 performance and brand marketers to take a deep dive in hot topics through live panels and case studies.



Speaker line-up:

Dan Richardson , Head of Data ANZ , Yahoo

, , David Porter , VP Global Media , Unilever

, , Dhiren Amin , Chief Marketing Officer Asia , Kraft Heinz

, , Jessica Goodfellow , Deputy Editor & Technology Lead , Campaign Asia-Pacific

, , Kabeer Chaudhary , Managing Director APAC , M&C Saatchi Performance

, , Matthew Miller , Managing Editor , Campaign Asia-Pacific

, , Maria Abdull Latif , Regional Manager INSEA , Remerge

, , Monica Chia , Regional Experience Director , APAC , Reprise

, , Nathalie Pellegrini , Chief Performance Officer , Mindshare

, , Robert Sawatzky , Editorial Director , Campaign Asia-Pacific

, , Samina Seth , Co-Founder , Walee

, , Surekha Ragavan , Editor, Experiential Marketing & PR , Campaign Asia-Pacific

, , Tejas Kirodiwal, Head of Growth Southeast Asia, ZALORA

Session Highlights:

Using more nuanced metrics to determine value

Nathalie Pellegrini, Chief Performance Officer at Mindshare and Dhiren Amin, Chief Marketing Officer Asia at Kraft Heinz discuss which metrics are the most effective at proving outcomes and the vanity metrics' changes in the post-cookie era. They also examine the newest metrics which provide richer results for performance marketers.

Tracking consumers across the funnel in a post-cookie world

Dan Richardson, Head of Data ANZ at Yahoo! details the long-term efficacy of performance marketing and how marketers could mitigate risks and deliver strong results.

CMO interview: Balancing the marketing mix

David Porter, VP Global Media at Unilever shares his strategic insights into some of the big challenges in performance marketing today, where the future of the industry is headed and the trends and channels in 2022 and beyond.

PR Newswire is the Official Media Partner of Performance Marketing Playbook.

Performance Marketing Playbook will be held online tomorrow 2 December. To reserve your seat for the high-level event, please register through the link below:

https://www.campaignpmp.com/page/1935606/register-now

For more details on the agenda and speakers, please contact Eleanor Hawkins, Head of Events at Eleanor.Hawkins@haymarketasia.com.

For partnership opportunities, please contact Gareth Scott, Commercial Director at Gareth.Scott@haymarket.asia.

Media contact:

Betsy Wong

betsy.wong@haymarket.asia