Perfume Workshop Partners With Sentosa In Newest Attraction

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 31 January 2022 - As part of the celebration of Singapore's Floral Heritage, Perfume Workshop is partnering with Sentosa in its latest attraction, Scentopia, where guests can understand how Singapore, from the first documentation of the first botanical garden at Fort Canning, became known as the city in a garden, as well as learn more about the various scents unique to Singapore.





'Scent-Osa Perfumery', a unique contactless perfume-making bar that Perfume Workshop had designed for Sentosa's trial for SES scheme, was one of its kind. Not only it provided a unique opportunity for guests to learn more about the different scents and ingredients that goes into making a perfume, but they also got to design their own perfume unique to themselves. Guests needed to complete a brief personality test using interactive digital elements based on MBTI (Myers Briggs). After which, the system would provide ranges of scent option that best fits their personality, in which they could select their choice of scent. Guests were able to bring home a 100ml bottle of the final product at the end of the day. This original Scent-Osa, is the precursor to what is now Scentopia, a tourist attraction.





Perfume Workshop is an organisation that has been offering perfume making workshops for various events such as bridal showers, corporate team bonding, as well as couples that are seeking something unique for date activities. Fragrance plays a vital role in each individual's life, and Perfume Workshop believes that it plays a massive role in the processing of memories and emotions. Offered perfume making workshops are built on the same foundation, educating attendees about the different scents and designing a perfume unique to their personalities. Besides perfume making workshops, the company also provides an aromatherapy team building workshop that focuses on building wellness while promoting better understanding and empathising with one another.

Scentopia is currently open only to Sentosa Islanders and NTUC cardholders through booking. However, interested individuals may choose to attend the workshops at Perfume Workshop's main headquarters at Goodman Art Center.

For more information on the workshops offered by Perfume Workshop, visit https://www.perfumeworkshop.com/ to find out more.





