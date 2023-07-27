Perigee Software Unveils Innovative Integration Software Toolkit to Empower .NET Developers

Cutting-edge technology seeks to elevate productivity and streamline workflows for .NET developers

—

Perigee Software, a leading provider of software solutions for developers, is proud to announce the launch of its most groundbreaking product to date - the Perigee Integration Software Toolkit (Perigee). Designed exclusively for .NET developers, Perigee aims to revolutionize the integration process, empowering developers to accomplish more with ease and efficiency.

Perigee is a comprehensive suite of integration tools carefully crafted to simplify and streamline the development workflow for .NET professionals. With its intuitive interface and powerful functionalities, Perigee provides a complete solution for integrating third-party software, APIs, and services seamlessly into .NET projects. This means developers can seamlessly connect multiple applications and systems, saving valuable time and increasing productivity.

Key Features of the Perigee Integration Engine:

● Super Intelligent: Perigee boasts platform intelligence and automation for insane performance and task streamlining.

○ Credentials automatically refresh before requested

○ Integrations pick up where they last ended without intervention

○ Automatic data detection, ingestion, loading - no SQL code needed

○ Task scheduling communicates across network

○ Easy-to-understand Parallel SDK

● Extensive Third-Party Support: Perigee offers seamless integration with a wide range of popular software, APIs, and services, eliminating compatibility concerns and extending the possibilities for developers.

● Versatile Integration Options: From data synchronization to real-time communication, Perigee enables developers to effortlessly connect systems and applications in various scenarios.

● Advanced Security and Data Protection: The toolkit prioritizes security, offering advanced encryption and authentication measures to protect sensitive data throughout the integration process.

● Comprehensive Documentation and Support: Perigee Software goes the extra mile to support developers, providing detailed documentation and responsive customer assistance, ensuring a smooth integration experience.

Perigee Software CEO, Phillip Appel, expressed his excitement about the launch, stating, "We are thrilled to introduce the Perigee Integration Software Toolkit to the .NET community. Perigee is the culmination of years of research and development, and it addresses a significant need in

the industry. We truly believe that Perigee will empower .NET developers to take their productivity to new heights and foster innovation."

The Perigee Integration Software Toolkit is available for immediate purchase on the Perigee Software website. To learn more about Perigee or to request a demo, please visit www.perigee.software and fill out the Contact Us form.

About Perigee Software:

Perigee Software is a leading software development company dedicated to providing innovative solutions for developers worldwide. With a focus on simplifying complex development processes, Perigee Software strives to empower developers and enhance their productivity.



Contact Info:

Name: Zach Appel Co-Founder, Lead Developer

Email: Send Email

Organization: Perigee Software

Phone: 252-306-3442

Website: https://www.perigee.software/



Release ID: 89103288

Should any errors, concerns, or inconsistencies arise from the content provided in this press release that require attention or if a press release needs to be taken down, we kindly request that you immediately contact us at error@releasecontact.com. Our efficient team will be at your disposal for timely assistance within 8 hours – taking necessary measures to rectify identified issues or providing guidance on the removal process. We prioritize delivering accurate and reliable information.