Perimom Partners with Academy of Pelvic Health Physical Therapy to Sponsor Obstetric Physical Therapy Courses

Perimom, a provider of an innovative perineal massage tool for birth preparation, is excited to announce its partnership with the Academy of Pelvic Health Physical Therapy to sponsor their obstetric physical therapy courses. This collaboration represents a step forward in promoting comprehensive maternal healthcare and enhancing the quality of care provided to pregnant people.

Perimom offers a medical device that is exclusively designed for perineal massage. The perineal massage tool is manufactured in accordance with strictest medical standards and is registered with the FDA in the USA, has the CE Mark in Europe, and the TGA in Australia. Perimom was designed to enhance the quality of care during pregnancy and empower pregnant individuals to do perineal massage completely on their own. Pregnant people can easily reach their perineum and start conditioning it for childbirth. It features a comfortable handle designed to fit the palm of the hand to alleviate stress on the wrist, and a smooth thumb-shape tip for the ultimate perineal massage experience.

The Academy of Pelvic Health Physical Therapy (“APTA Pelvic Health”), previously known as the Section on Women’s Health and the Section on Obstetrics and Gynecology, is a national U.S.-based non-profit professional membership association. With a membership exceeding 3,900 physical therapists (PTs), physical therapist assistants (PTAs), and student physical therapists (SPTs), the Academy is a leading hub for expertise in the field and is one of the components of the American Physical Therapy Association (APTA) that offers hands-on training in pelvic and obstetric physical therapy, publishes the Journal of Women's and Pelvic Health Physical Therapy, and provides a wealth of resources to physical therapy providers.

Perimom’s sponsorship signifies a shared dedication to improving women's health and well-being during pregnancy and postpartum periods.

Through this sponsorship, Perimom will support the Academy's obstetric physical therapy courses, which focus on empowering physical therapists with the knowledge and skills to provide specialized care for pregnant and postpartum individuals. These courses cover a wide range of topics, including pregnancy-related musculoskeletal changes, pelvic floor health, pain management, and exercise programs tailored to the needs of pregnant and postpartum people.

Samples of Perimom will be distributed to Physical Therapists (PT), Physical Therapist Assistants (PTA), and Student Physical Therapists (SPTs) at selected Academy’s foundational obstetric physical therapy courses.

"We are thrilled to partner with the Academy of Pelvic Health Physical Therapy to promote excellence in obstetric physical therapy," said Midwife Vered Dalal, Perimom’s co-founder. "Our solutions align with the Academy's mission to enhance patient care in the pregnant and postpartum population. Together, we aim to provide the tools needed to optimize the health and comfort of expectant mothers."

"We are excited about the possibilities that Perimom’s sponsorship brings to our obstetric physical therapy courses," said Aika Barzhaxynova, Executive Director, at the Academy of Pelvic Health Physical Therapy. "Their commitment to innovation and maternal health aligns with our goals of preparing physical therapists to offer recommendations that positively impact the lives of expecting mothers."

