Permanent Roofing Systems Announces Metal Roof Installations In Oklahoma City

Permanent Roofing Systems (405-778-8955), a roofing firm based in Oklahoma, has announced new roofing services for residents and business owners in Oklahoma City.

The new services include installations for new construction, repairs and replacements for aging roofs, and roofing emergencies. Permanent Roofing Systems can be contracted for both residential and commercial properties throughout the Oklahoma City metropolitan area.

For more information, please visit https://roofingokc.net/

As damaged roofing can cause significant disruptions to daily life, Permanent Roofing Solutions aims to provide property owners with reliable roofing, which is particularly important for Oklahoma City’s unpredictable weather conditions, explains the company.

As a local contractor, Permanent Roofing Systems is familiar with Oklahoma City’s climate, building codes, and industry dynamics, and their certified roofers and artisans work with a variety of premium materials to install a durable roof that serves the dual purpose of enhancing the aesthetic appeal of the property.

Highlighted among Permanent Roofing Systems’ latest services are their metal roofing installations, which offer property owners a long-lasting alternative to conventional roofing. Their metal roofs are designed to withstand harsh weather conditions, including heavy rain, hailstorms, and strong winds; they are also more energy-efficient, as they reflect sunlight and reduce heat absorption, potentially saving property owners costs associated with air conditioning during the hot summer months. Customers with an existing metal roof can also contact Permanent Roofing Solutions to rectify minor damage, such as leaks, or address more complex issues.

Should customers prefer other options over metal, Permanent Roofing Systems also offers installations, repairs, replacements, and maintenance for roofs made of tile, shingles, and more. By continuing to provide its clients with a wide range of services, the firm’s experienced team remains committed to high-quality craftsmanship, efficiency, and a customer-centric approach.

“We believe that exceptional service goes hand-in-hand with superior roofing solutions. At Permanent Roofing Systems, we strive to provide a hassle-free experience from start to finish,” says Greg Melancon of Permanent Roofing Systems. “Whether it’s a sturdy metal roof, elegant tile roofing, or the ever-reliable asphalt shingles, we’ve got you covered.”

