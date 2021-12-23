Permian Oilfield Job Board Launched – Offers Cost Effective & Relevant Search

PermianOilfieldJobs.com a new regional oilfield job board connecting local employers with most relevant candidates for the Permian, eliminates noise and added cost of general job boards by streamlining job and candidate search process, simplifying and reducing the cost to post jobs.

—

Midland TX – The Permian Basin’s premier digital marketing company, Rainmakers Media Group, has launched a new regional oilfield job board aimed at connecting local oilfield companies with the most relevant candidates for the Permian.

The company specializes in oilfield jobs and supporting industries specifically operating in the Permian Basin of West Texas and Southeast New Mexico.

The services provided ensure reduced cost and more efficient and relevant search for both employers and candidates. This makes it ideally suited to the oil and gas industry in the Permian Basin where employers and job seekers previously had limited options for connecting.

All of the products and services provided by PermianOilfieldJobs.com meet the needs of both employers and job seekers by greatly reducing the amount of time to find suitable jobs or candidates due to it’s dedicated focus on 1) local jobs in and around the oilfield and 2) relevant candidates specifically seeking employment in the region. Eliminating the noise and added cost of general or national job boards, PermianOilfieldJobs.com has streamlined both the job and candidate search process as well as simplifying and reducing the cost to post jobs.

Job Seekers will benefit from and be impressed by the simplicity of being able to register an account and either upload or create their resume using the integrated “EZ-Resume Builder” at the site. Once set up with a resume, they will be able to set up real-time job alerts to be sent via text or email as soon as they post (no need to log in until new jobs meeting their criteria are posted).

Employers can enjoy a variety of features they may already be used to using on other more generic job boards. Included with every job posting package, is the ability to:

· Add screening questions to your job posting to help identify the top candidates.

· Use the applicant tracking features including messaging applicants, adding notes to applicants, forwarding applicants to other staff.

· Organize resumes into folders and add recruiting notes.

· Choose to hide their company name and/or location if desired.

· Monitor candidate interest tracking features.

In addition, PermianOilfieldJobs.com offers syndicated job posts via social media and other aggregators to ensure broader exposure for job postings.

A spokesperson for the company said, “The team at PermianOilfieldJobs.com, understands we live in a busy, noisy society where information overload can have a detrimental impact on the ability to either find jobs or post them, our goal is to eliminate the noise and provide the smoothest and most cost-effective platform for both employers and job seekers in the Permian Basin to find the best fit.”

They continued, “Our expert team can assist clients in finding practical, affordable and reliable solutions that will make a difference to their job board experience by offering a variety of options to fit most budgets. We have the solution to your problem, contact us to find out how we can help.”

For more information on the full range of services available, visit https://www.PermianOilfieldJobs.com or call (432) 999-JOBS.

