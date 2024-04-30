Permission.io Welcomes Garrett MacDonald as Chief Business Officer

The Company is Accelerating Adoption of its Consent-Based Advertising Model Amid Tightening Privacy Regulations

Permission.io is excited to announce Garrett MacDonald as its new Chief Business Officer. MacDonald will be responsible for charting the strategic direction and growth initiatives for Permission on a global scale. Throughout his career, MacDonald has been instrumental in creating and deploying some of the industry’s most transformational technology solutions around identity and addressability, advanced AI applications, and omni-channel measurement. These innovations have enabled marketers to elevate their operations and enhance marketing effectiveness.



MacDonald’s prior roles include Chief Commercial Officer at IrisTV and Executive Vice President of Global Sales at Kochava, where he drove significant revenue growth. His primary focus at Permission will be empowering users to own their data while enabling marketers to leverage consented data via explicit opt-ins, thus delivering privacy-safe omni-channel experiences and extracting more value from their ad spend.



Charlie Silver, Founder and CEO of Permission.io, stated, “Garrett’s passion and strategic insight into building innovative business and technology solutions align perfectly with our mission. His leadership will enhance our collaborations across Web2 and Web3 ecosystems, driving the adoption of ASK® as the premier digital asset reward in advertising.”



Garrett MacDonald added, "Joining Permission marks the beginning of an exciting journey, rich with strategic opportunities, particularly amidst the rapid evolution of consumer data privacy catalyzed by proposed legislation like the American Privacy Rights Act and other regulatory efforts. As we navigate this dynamic landscape, I am deeply committed to fostering innovation within an industry ripe for transformation. My focus is on empowering consumers to control their own data and creating a new era of permission-based marketing that benefits both users and advertisers."



Garrett MacDonald holds a Bachelor of Arts from the University of California, Santa Barbara, where he was also a NCAA Division 1 volleyball player. He currently resides in San Clemente, CA with his family.

