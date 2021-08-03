Perpetua Expands Global Reach with Opening of Office in Japan

SAN FRANCISCO, TOKYO, Aug. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SAN FRANCISCO & TOKYO, (August 3, 2021) - Perpetua, a leader in eCommerce advertising and intelligence software that supports marketplace advertising on Amazon, Instacart, and Target, among others, today announced the opening of their office in Tokyo, Japan. This announcement is on the heels of Perpetua recently opening their London office in July to support UK/European businesses and reinforces their global expansion goals.

Perpetua Japan will be led by Hirotoshi Matoba who has been a leader in digital marketing for the last 15 years. With a history of focusing on customer relationships and building strategies to increase sales for global companies, Matoba is the ideal candidate to lead and develop Perpetua's presence in the Japanese market. Most recently, Matoba founded Synclink in 2018, a digital marketing and technology company designed to support Japanese eCommerce business and market development. Matoba's expertise in digital marketing and eCommerce will make him the ideal candidate to lead and develop Perpetua's presence in the Japanese market.

"As we continue to expand our global presence to meet the demand of a rapidly growing eCommerce advertising industry, Japan is a strategically important country, being one of the top eCommerce markets worldwide," says Rosco Hill, CEO Perpetua. "We are thrilled to have Hirotoshi join our team. Japan has a nuanced digital landscape and having a local presence is key to building trust and supporting our Japanese customers as they navigate the complexities of eCommerce advertising on Amazon and other sites."

Perpetua has quickly gained the trust of many brand advertisers worldwide looking to optimize their marketing efforts across marketplaces, including Amazon, and maximize the impact of their advertising. Perpetua's industry-leading analytics and reporting unlocks opportunities for brands to engage with customers as they search and purchase new products across retail sites online.

"I am happy to be joining Perpetua and to continue to support Japanese businesses increase the impact of their eCommerce marketing programs," says Hirotoshi Matoba, Perpetua Asia Lead. "Our plan is to provide the best industry expertise along with the best technology to help advertisers in Japan manage and optimize the performance of their digital commerce strategies across Amazon and other sites."

Marketplace advertising is an increasingly important part of a holistic omni-channel strategy for marketers and Perpetua is the industry leading eCommerce advertising solution and one of the largest and fastest growing platforms for advertising marketplace across Amazon, Instacart, and Target, among others. Japan has continuously ranked among the top five of the world’s largest e-commerce markets and Amazon Japan averages 89 million visitors a month, second only to the US. With the best of global expertise combined with local insights, Perpetua Japan will be focus on empowering local advertisers with the technology to maximise their digital commerce strategy across Amazon and other retail sites while meeting the unique needs of brands and agencies in the region.

About Perpetua

Perpetua is building the growth infrastructure for eCommerce which includes optimization and reporting technology for the world's smartest eCommerce businesses. Through the platform, advertisers create goals based on strategy and leverage Perpetua's best in class, AI-powered advertising engine to execute tactically. Integrations with Amazon, Instacart and Google ensure brands achieve optimal reach and engagement across the full shopper journey, and provide unified performance intelligence for maximum visibility. Perpetua is an Ascential company, with offices in San Francisco, Toronto, London and Tokyo. To learn more, visit perpetua.io

