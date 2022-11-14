In-person InfoComm Southeast Asia 2022 in Bangkok, Thailand Ups the Game for All in the New Business Landscape

BANGKOK, Nov 14, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - The 3-day InfoComm Southeast Asia 2022 at the Bangkok International Trade and Exhibition Centre (BITEC) came to a close on 4 November 2022. Returning in-person for the first time since its launch in 2019, Asia's premier Professional AudioVisual (Pro-AV) and Transformative Technology Exhibition and Summit saw exhibitors, visitors and delegates from 22 countries. It was non-stop action across the Exhibition show floor and the various Summit session venues.



"The enthusiasm we saw among our exhibitors and visitors was striking," said Richard Tan, Executive Director of InfoCommAsia. "Amidst the impressive array of technological developments were intensive personal conversations and exciting forward-looking collaborations. The Pro-AV industry continues to undergo vast transformation and rapid development, and InfoComm Southeast Asia is one of the key marketplaces to make new connections."



6,593 visitors came to InfoComm Southeast Asia 2022, with the majority arriving from Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. The Show also welcomed visitors from the rest of Asia, including China, India, Japan and South Korea. It was clear that the whole of Asia is ready to transform and seize the unprecedented opportunities in this post-pandemic era. And they were in for a treat with this year's event highlights - many of which would not have been possible without the support from our 138 partners, including government agencies as well as industry and technology associations.



INSPIRATIONS ON THE SHOW FLOOR



130 exhibiting companies from 18 participating countries showcased a wide array of innovative AV-driven technologies and solutions that businesses could tap on to transform, gain lead and be ready for marketplace trends. 41 exhibiting companies participated in the Show for the first time, including brands like Adder Technology, Black Box, Bose, Christie Digital Systems, Jabra, Microsoft Teams, Riedel, Vega Global, and more. Among the cutting-edge innovations on show, there were 174 new product launches.



Solution-seekers in industries ranging from education to transportation, hospitality to healthcare, retail to enterprise, could find the answers they need at InfoComm Southeast Asia 2022.



Exhibitor Claude Sabourin, Business Development Director, SCHOT, beamed as he shared, "We had many consultants and owners of businesses visit our booth - the people who are really decision-makers or influencers, and that's very good. These visitors were from Korea, Japan, Vietnam, Cambodia, Indonesia - different parts of Asia. The wide reach we achieved was good."



PRO-AV SOLUTIONS LIVE IN ACTION - THE SHOW HIGHLIGHTS



The Future of Immersive Experiences added a multi-sensory dimension to the visitor experience. This 15x5- square-metre walk-though gave visitors a glimpse into the future of visual and immersive storytelling, which converges art, technology and sensory experiences. "The Gateway to the Metaverse" featured real- time generative effects based on user interaction; "The Next-level of Projection Mapping" brought a car- like object to life with effects and animation; and "A New Holographic Experience" showcased the Pro-AV technology that is increasingly applied in the Location Based Experience (LBX) industry, such as experience centers, theme parks, theatres and live performances. This entire space was fully designed, system-built and integrated by Vega Global, in partnership with disguise, and with equipment contributions from Christie, Panasonic, BenQ and Lighting & Equipment.



The off-site AV Technical Tour on Day 2 - fully-booked weeks before the Show opened - offered a first- hand experience to see AV technology at work. Dozens of visitors were given the valuable opportunity to visit the Expressway Authority of Thailand (EXAT). The "Smart Traffic Systems - Expressway Traffic Management Centre and Control Rooms" tour took them into the very heart of command-and-control scenarios, to see how advanced technologies and control systems have enabled the EXAT to effectively and efficiently provide the best experience for expressway users.



HOSTED AND PERSONALISED ENGAGEMENT



Through the Invited Guests Program, InfoComm Southeast Asia specially invited and hosted 252 key and senior decision-makers from Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore and Vietnam. Many came from government agencies involved in education, healthcare, security, defense, transportation and citizen services. Others were key industry leaders in retail, media and advertising, and real estate development. Guided tours around the show floor with personal introduction to leading solution providers paved the way for further engagement thereafter.



"My organization is embarking on a new project that requires new Pro-AV solutions in the next 12 to 24 months, and this visit to InfoComm Southeast Asia was very timely because I was able to obtain all the relevant information I need and also explore the wide selection of products and solutions," said Mat Amir Bin Yaacob, Senior Engineer, Ministry of Defence, Malaysia.



Elmer Francisco Sarmiento, Undersecretary for Maritime, Department of Transportation, Philippines enthused, "There were many new advanced technologies at the Show that could help drive digital transformation within the government. I've also seen many products and solutions embedded with artificial intelligence that would be very useful in ensuring the smooth running of government functions."



THE SUMMIT FOR INFORMED BUSINESS DECISIONS WITH INVALUABLE INSIGHTS



Free-to-attend learning sessions were delivered under various tracks - Asia AV Leaders Connect, AVIXA Seminars, AV Managers Day, Industry Forums, and Plenary - targeted at different delegate profiles.



Learning sessions under the concurrent 2-day NIXT Summit provided another application perspective as it focuses on end-to-end emerging tech solutions for businesses. A total of 32 sessions were organized, and some were in collaboration with industry associations, including Association of Thai Software Industry and Museum Association of Thailand.



EXTENDED SOLUTION DISCOVERY - POST-SHOW BENEFITS



Months before the InfoComm Southeast Asia 2022, visitors were introduced to the intuitive business matching system, information-rich vBooth (every exhibitor has a one-page microsite to showcase their full and on-show offerings), business card drop facility and appointment scheduler - tools on the Show website that facilitated self-personalized engagement with solution providers.



Solution-seekers who fully utilized these tools found their time at the Show highly productive and efficient. For visitors who missed connecting with solution providers they intended to meet onsite, InfoComm Southeast Asia is availing these tools for another two months post-Show.



The 2022 Show may be over, but the benefits it brings to growing businesses continue.



INFOCOMM ASIA 2023 - A WIDER MARKETPLACE



"Speaking with the InfoComm team, I hear that the Show will be expanded next year to become InfoComm Asia," Matthew Deayton, Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Vega Global added, "This means we will get even more visitors to our booth coming from northern countries like Japan and South Korea, and South Australia and New Zealand as well. I feel this Show will become a real centerpiece for the Asia-Pacific market."



InfoComm Asia, as this show will be renamed from 2023, will play an increasingly important role in providing a platform for global manufacturers interested in developing a strong presence in the Asia-Pacific market to congregate at one place where their companies can be introduced or their latest solutions can be revealed, and where they can invite their customers from all over the region to experience their innovations - while enjoying the inexpensive hospitality of Bangkok.



InfoComm Asia 2023 will run from 24-26 May 2023 at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center (QSNCC), Bangkok, Thailand. Admission is free. For more information and the latest updates, please visit



