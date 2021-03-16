Personalised Services With Mothercare Nursery Advisor Programme, New Perks For Parents in Singapore

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 16 March 2021 - Couples preparing for the arrival of a newborn can put their worries at bay when they sign up for a complimentary advisory service by the global baby retailer Mothercare . Designed as a conducive and informative space for all aspects related to infant care, the Nursery Advisor programme aims to guide parents when they shop for baby essentials, relieving stress and anxiety faced during the pregnancy journey.









From baby apparels to feeding, bathing and bedding items, parents will be guided by Mothercare's nursery experts to make informed purchase decisions, ensuring their budgets are well-optimised to cater to other critical aspects of the parenting journey.

Complementing the programme is a series of special perks when parents sign up online . This includes a prenatal self care bag and a complimentary nursery styling session with local designer Med Karlek Inc. Expecting mothers can also enjoy the benefits of prenatal yoga with a free class at Warrior Studios.

A personalised shopping concierge

Mothercare's trained and certified nursery experts employ a three-step consultation process to assist parents through the shopping journey. They will first acquire a detailed overview of the parents' lifestyle demands, urging them to consider answers to questions not contemplated before. Following that, they will educate on the various product categories and recommend items that are important, useful when combined, and those that are unnecessary. The experts will also suggest the best times to purchase products to make better use of budgets and warranty services to eliminate wasted expenditures. In doing so, parents can narrow down their lists of items to only those that are well-suited to their needs.

Couples who prefer an in-store experience of the Nursery Advisor programme, which lasts for about two hours, can book an appointment at the Mothercare Experience Store or Mothercare Paragon store.

The Mothercare Experience Store is a 10,000 square feet of retail space at Harbourfront Centre that boasts the largest range of baby products in Singapore and various experiential zones to explore and test out equipment before purchase.

Those short on time or want to stay indoors amid the ongoing social distancing regulations can opt for an online consultation service, the Digital Nursery Advisor - or DNA - programme. Within the comforts of the home, couples can take a virtual tour of the store, get expert tips on shopping for baby essentials, and have any burning questions answered along the way.

For parents looking for smarter ways to shop for baby products, Mothercare's Nursery Advisor programme serves as a cost-effective strategy for infant care when they need it, one that leverages professionalism and expert knowledge, with a key focus on customer engagement.

About Mothercare

Launched in 1984, Mothercare is a leading global baby retailer specialising in knowledge and expertise in all baby-related products, from strollers and maternity clothes to feeding equipment. With 11 stores islandwide, including its flagship-turned-Experience store at Harbourfront Centre, Mothercare delivers with a strong reputation in quality, safe and innovative baby products as well as excellent customer service to those on their parenting journeys. For more information, please visit: https://www.mothercare.com.sg/