Perth Pre-Retirement Planning Service Announced By Approved Financial Planners

Approved Financial Planners have announced a renewed focus on their retirement planning service for Perth residents in their pre-retirement years.

Approved Financial Planner’s retirement advisory service for individuals over 45 or those in the pre-retirement stage of their careers was originally introduced to help pre-retirees future-proof their retirement savings for a more comfortable post-work experience.

The renewed focus on the retirement consultation service comes in response to the latest industry research, which shows that as many as 40% of Australians have little confidence in their preparedness for retirement, explained the company’s Managing Director and Senior Financial Adviser, Daniel Stevens

Based in Perth, Western Australia, Approved Financial Planners tailor individual retirement plans to meet each client’s specific retirement goals and aspirations ahead of their anticipated retirement date.

Approved Financial Planners also service the city of Wembley Downs.

Approved Financial Planners’ experts will discuss how clients can best maximise their Centrelink entitlements and legal strategies to minimise taxes. They will also determine the amount needed for retirement by considering factors such as desired retirement lifestyle, age at retirement, lump sum expenses likely to be incurred, and the client’s investment risk tolerance.

Approved Financial Planners offers detailed advice on superannuation and other retirement benefits or pension funds. Their retirement planning team will help clients to create a highly tax-effective retirement strategy involving superannuation to make the most of this highly tax-effective way to invest long-term and save for retirement.

During the strategy consultation, the company collaborates with the client to identify their retirement lifestyle goals, and then recommends the best fund consolidation strategy to minimize fees and suggests potential investment options.

Approved Financial Planners offer an initial 15 - 30 minute consultation to determine a prospective client's eligibility for the program. For those who are eligible, the next step is an in-depth consultation prior to the development of a detailed financial plan. Approved Financial Planners work with their clients for years afterward. They act as financial mentors, advising clients on setting up a retirement plan and then reviewing their progress toward their financial goals on an annual basis.

“When people are young, they generally have family obligations, a mortgage, or student debt that limits their ability to set aside sufficient money for their retirement,” explained the company’s Managing Director and Senior Financial Adviser, Daniel Stevens. “When they enter their pre-retirement years, many of the financial obligations from their early years are reduced and they can now set aside more significant amounts of money for their retirement.”

“Once we determine the amount our client requires to maintain their desired retirement lifestyle, we’ll then discuss strategies to help them attain those goals. We’ll guide them through the maze of available options and help them to make the choices that will benefit them and their family the most. The right tailored financial planning strategies can add huge value and make an enormous difference to retirement outcomes”

Approved Financial Planners have been serving individuals and families in Western Australia since 2005, offering advice on retirement strategies, superannuation, investments, and insurance.

