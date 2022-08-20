Perth’s Magic Dry Announces Dry Carpet Cleaning For Pet Stain & Hair Removal

—

Magic Dry has announced an update to its carpet cleaning services for residential properties in Perth. The new cleaning treatment is designed to remove pet hair, dander, and stains, thus preventing allergies and further carpet damage.

More details can be found at https://carpetcleaningperth.com.au

The company, which has over 50 years of experience, has innovated its approach to offer a deep cleaning designed to restore the appearance and condition of tired and unhealthy carpets, which can often be the result of accumulated pet debris.

“Our research team tests new technology and new products as and when they become available,” said a company representative. “Being an independent franchise company, we have the ability to adopt new processes and new products, thus ensuring that we are always able to produce the best result possible,” they added.

Magic Dry’s latest update is designed to remove pet hair, dander, and stains, which can cause allergies and ruin the appearance of the carpet if left untreated. To that end, the company will first power vacuum the carpets and pre-treat stains.

The new service also incorporates dry cleaning using Magic Dry’s proven process. Their solution includes a combination of heat, agitation, and chemical technology, resulting in a capillary action which deep cleans the carpets and removes dirt. For any stains that could not be removed through this process, the technicians will use a specialised stain removal solution. Lastly, Magic Dry will groom and rake the carpets. Due to the combination of these methods, the carpets will be completely dry and ready to walk on in two hours.

With the latest announcement, Magic Dry continues to enhance its range of dry cleaning services for homeowners in the greater Perth area. The company provides carpet, leather and fabric furniture, mattress, and tile and grout cleaning. Along with homeowners, it caters to commercial clients.

Interested parties can find out more about carpet cleaning and general house cleaning by visiting https://homescute.com/cleaning-your-home/

Contact Info:

Name: Greg Frederic

Email: Send Email

Organization: Magic Dry

Address: 19 Richards Crescent Craigie, Craigie, Western Australia 6025, Australia

Phone: +61-8-6189-1419

Website: https://carpetcleaningperth.com.au/



Release ID: 89080017

If you detect any issues, problems, or errors in this press release content, kindly contact error@releasecontact.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 8 hours.