Pervistop®, the once-daily supplement specifically designed to manage persistent HPV, is now available for exclusive distribution rights worldwide.

Lo.Li. Pharma International to unveil an innovative new product at CPHI Frankfurt, which has already gained the interest of numerous distribution partners. Pervistop® promises to be an extremely effective tool in the management of an exceedingly unpredictable disease.

FRANKFURT, Germany, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lo.Li. Pharma International announces the pre-launch of a new, highly anticipated product at CPHI 2022, fulfilling a latent unmet clinical need for patients with the Human Papilloma Virus (HPV). As the largest pharma industry event worldwide, CPHI Frankfurt will allow thousands of participants to have a first look at this innovative product, whose exclusive formula helps to counteract the signs, symptoms, and persistence of HPV.



Pervistop® is an oral, EGCG-based supplement specifically designed to manage persistent HPV, which is being pre-launched by Lo.Li. Pharma International at CPHI 2022 in Frankfurt. It is available for exclusive distribution rights worldwide.

According to the National Foundation for Infectious Diseases, about 80% of sexually active women and men are infected with HPV at some point in their lives. HPV is the most common sexually transmitted infection worldwide, and it is known to cause certain cancers and genital warts.

"We know that 95% of cervical cancer is due to the human papillomavirus , and cervical cancer is almost entirely preventable," said Samanta De Filippi, General Manager of Lo.Li. Pharma International. "Pervistop® provides a true alternative to eradicating the root problem of HPV persistence, which can unpredictably evolve into cancer".

During this pre-launch phase, Lo.Li. Pharma International will be focusing on building strategic partnerships with companies who are committed to providing innovative options in their local market, and who are already well-versed in the Gynecological therapeutic area.

De Filippi said, "Having already launched Pervistop® in the Italian market, we know the difficulties HPV patients face and the hopelessness women feel when they have a persistent HPV diagnosis. The Lo.Li. Pharma Group was the first to offer an EGCG-based supplement to HPV patients in Italy, and our partners can be the first and only in their markets, too."

Contact Raffaele Secchi, who is leading the project, to learn more about Pervistop® and global partnership opportunities:

Raffaele Secchi

Business Development Manager

r.secchi@lolipharmainternational.com

About Lo.Li. Pharma International

It's not easy to stay competitive in crowded markets and innovating through internal product development can be both expensive and risky. What's more, many nutraceutical and medical device development companies don't invest in robust clinical research, which could negatively impact market success of in-licensed products. Lo.Li. Pharma International is a branch of Lo.Li. Pharma Srl, a growing healthcare company based in Rome, dedicated to the research, development and distribution of innovative, clinically tested and proven Medical Devices and Functional Dietary Supplements. As world-renowned experts in inositol and nutraceutical basic science and research, Lo.Li. Pharma International is committed to supporting our Partners through equitable, exclusive distribution agreements, while sharing the scientific know-how and marketing strategies, which are needed to be successful. To learn more, go to: www.lolipharmainternational.com

Media Contact: Micaela Sadowski

Lo.Li. Pharma International

m.sadowski@lolipharmainternational.com

t. +39 06.88379670 Extension 33