Peter Carter is helping clients with injury claims from aviation incidents

For over 75 years, Carter Capner Law has established itself as a preeminent law company in Queensland, producing excellent legal outcomes.

Peter Carter of Carter Capner Law is both a trained pilot and an authority on injury claims resulting from aviation accidents. He previously represented individuals responsible for the 2005 Lockhart River Crash tragedy, which claimed the lives of 15 persons. He was also involved in resolving the aviation incident where two tour choppers collided in mid-air and killed four people. The Sea World Helicopter insurers will have to pay millions in compensation to the surviving passengers and the families of the deceased. They were entitled to get an amount up to $2,95,000 if it was found accidental or the Sea World Helicopters were at fault.

For such aviation incidents, an interim report is prepared in six weeks so that the investigators know what to look out for. The full report is completed within 12 months.

For preparing reports on aviation incidents, certain factors are considered by the investigators like the aircraft’s history, the experience level of the pilot, the activities of the pilots in the last 24 hours, the different parts of the aircraft, the power of the engine at the time of impact and so on.

"We provide legal services on different problems of our clients. Our lawyers also provide help in getting compensation for road accidents, work accidents, travel accidents, medical accidents, recreation-related accidents, sexual abuse, and many more. Our trained lawyers help get the maximum compensation for the clients," said a Carter Capner Law firm spokesperson.



