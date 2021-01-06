PETRONAS' Learning Solution Wins Three Brandon Hall Excellence in Technology Awards

Gold and Silver Awards for 'Managerial Excellence' Programme

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Jan. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The 'Managerial Excellence' (ME) programme, a leadership development learning solution developed for PETRONAS middle management, has recently won Gold and Silver awards from the Brandon Hall Group in the Excellence in Technology category.

ME is curated by PETRONAS' Human Capital Development (HCD) Division, in collaboration with PETRONAS Leadership Centre (PLC) and BTS, an international professional service firm that focuses on developing leaders to build critical capabilities and unleash business success.

The ME programme received the following awards:

1. Gold in Best Advance in Instructor-led Training (ILT) Management and Delivery;

2. Silver in Best Advance in Gaming or Simulation Technology; and

3. Silver in Best Advance in Social Learning Technology.

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the ME programme was redesigned to be fully virtual by leveraging on technology, gamification and learning simulations to provide an engaging leadership learning experience for PETRONAS talents. This is part of PETRONAS' commitment in providing the right leadership development opportunities to its staff regardless of challenging predicaments.

PETRONAS' Vice President of Group Human Resource Management, Farehana Hanapiah said: "It is truly a great honour to receive the 2020 Brandon Hall Group Excellence Awards in Technology. The key to navigating these trying times is not only about addressing the current concerns but also building the capacity to prepare for better times."

PETRONAS, she added, is a strong believer in the concept of "Learn Anytime, Anywhere" in delivering learning solutions to its employees by capitalising on the feasibility of the technology.

"As a progressive employer, PETRONAS believes in providing an enabling environment for talents to be able to pursue their own development and performance to create and add value to the organisation's growth and sustainability."

Farehana elaborated that despite being faced with multiple challenges that have impacted the way of working and learning, the effective delivery of leadership development programmes has become more critical than ever. She said: "We are delighted that we had already embraced and embedded digital technology as part of our learning methodology, in which over time has become an effective learning solution, offering interactive learning experiences that are meaningful for our talents. This is in line with our aspiration to create an empowered, agile and enabled workforce."

BTS' Executive Vice President and Asia Managing Director, Patrick Fei said his company is honoured to be recognised alongside PETRONAS who is dedicated to equipping their talents with the skills and capabilities to lead into the future.

"BTS is glad to partner with PETRONAS in designing a truly virtual and digital learning experience to develop their next-generation of leaders. The recognition goes to show how embedding technology in a virtual environment can equally create measurable results and continue to bring about positive impact."

This is the second year PETRONAS' ME programme has been recognised by Brandon Hall Group -- a professional development company with over 27 years of experience in human capital management (HCM). Its HCM Excellence Awards was the first to recognise organisations for learning and talent. As the gold standard, it is known as the 'Academy Awards of Human Capital Management'.

