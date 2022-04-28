PF-ONE protecting aging grids from sudden destabilization.

—

Tucked away at booth 3920 in The Smart Cities Pavilion at the IEEE PES T&D Conference & Exposition, Glenn Rosendahl and company are about to save the grid with a device that fits in the palm of your hand.

They call it the PF-ONE. Once installed in a home or business, the PF-ONE rapidly and effectively evens out changes in load between electrical systems. This could, for instance, dramatically reduce the load of a home’s air conditioner kicking on during a hot New Orleans afternoon. With industrial, home, and even portable options that can be easily installed, the PF-ONE could increase system capacity both in generation and distribution capacity without changing existing infrastructure, simply by improving the grid’s ability to stay in harmony in the face of changing power needs.

“For 25 years, we’ve seen the energy industry try and combat grid disruption by increasing the amount of power to the grid,” says PF-ONE inventor Glenn Rosendahl. “We believe the better answer is to make the grid more efficient so it can harmonize changes in the load faster.”

Glenn’s focus on the grid has only sharpened in recent years as energy crises in U.S. states like California and Texas have made grid reliability front-page news. He built the PF-ONE as an easy-to-install solution that utilities could attach to the power meters of homes and businesses to drastically decrease the impact to the grid of a user turning on a dishwasher or air conditioner. At scale, this could protect aging grids like the ones in California and Texas from sudden destabilization.

“I don’t want someone’s 91-year-old mother to have to turn her washer on at 11 o’clock at night because she’s worried about brownouts,” Glenn says when asked why he focused his career on saving energy. “Our mission is to help utilities cut their power loads by helping improve efficiency on the user end. The businesses love us because we help improve their bottom line, and the utilities love us because we reduce demand on the grid.”

Grid harmony is going to be an increasingly important topic in the coming years. As more and more homes transition to solar power and electric vehicles, the grid will have to become less centralized to match the new sources of power. This can either happen through massively expensive modernization projects, a centralized grid hub that must monitor and adjust loads to different sectors to prevent grid failure (and resulting in brownouts), or, Rosendahl says, by installing PF-ONE harmonizers on existing connections between businesses, homes, and the grid.

“Voters aren’t going to have the stomach for the price tag of redoing the entire electric grid to adapt to renewable energy,” says Rosendahl. “Compared to that, adding a PF-ONE to a home or business is a simple, smart way to revolutionize the grid at a fraction of the cost.”

About Vantera Inc.:

For over 25 years, Vantera's products have been saving money and power for businesses that care about their futures. The company creates smart power receptacles to reduce the demand for engine block heaters, as well as the PF-ONE, an easy-to-install power solution that can reduce consumer energy demand by instantly harmonizing the grid. To learn more about how PF-ONE innovations can help reduce electrical demand in your area, go to www.pf-one.com.

