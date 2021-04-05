Pfizer collaborates with DoctorOnCall to improve health literacy and patient care in Malaysia

The collaboration aims to empower patients in Malaysia to take control of their health by launching a digital therapeutics platform that focuses on three key therapeutic areas namely smoking cessation, vaccination, and heart health

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, April 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pfizer today announced its collaboration with DoctorOnCall to launch a digital therapeutics platform that focuses on three key therapeutic areas namely smoking cessation, vaccination, and heart health. Catering to an increasingly tech-savvy and mobile audience, the digital therapeutics platform is designed to empower Malaysians to take charge of their health, help improve disease management and quality of life while providing guidance and resources to facilitate better communication between patients and their healthcare providers.



Luksanawan Thangpaibool (Country Manager, Pfizer Malaysia & Brunei) and Chiak Tang (Chief Operations Officer, DoctorOnCall) at the MoU Signing Ceremony for the collaboration.

The digital therapeutics platform spans across three "health centres" on DoctorOnCall's website that houses resources for the following therapeutic areas in Bahasa Malaysia and English:

Health Centre – Smoking Cessation / Pusat Kesihatan – Berhenti Merokok

Health Centre – Vaccination / Pusat Kesihatan – Vaksinasi

Health Centre – Heart Health / Pusat Kesihatan – Kesihatan Jantung

"While COVID-19 was devastating in its impact and effect in so many areas of healthcare delivery, it also presented opportunities for us to rethink and reset a new normal. The adoption of digital health and virtual care will play a bigger role in how healthcare is delivered going forward," said Ms Luksanawan Thangpaibool, Country Manager, Pfizer Malaysia & Brunei.

"Pfizer, as a patient centric company, is committed to helping people live their healthiest lives, which means getting the care they need, when they need it. Through this partnership with DoctorOnCall, we hope to provide patients and healthcare providers in Malaysia with resources to stay connected and make informed decisions, both during this pandemic and in the future," added Ms Luksanawan Thangpaibool.

The three health centres provide patients with a rich user experience, where they will have access to an array of health tips and articles, educational videos as well as engagement tools such as quizzes and games, for e.g. smoking savings calculator, hypertension risk factor quiz and vaccination games amongst others.

"In today's digital age where health education is looking towards nurturing long lasting behavioural changes that will result in a better health environment, we have a responsibility to drive innovations that elevate health outcomes in our community. Taking in the shifts in the ever-changing digital space, we are hopeful that this collaboration with Pfizer will trigger a lot of interest in the information shared and eventually a more empowered public," said Chiak Tang, Chief Operating Officer of DoctorOnCall.