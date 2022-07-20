P&G and Shopee launch a new exclusive 360° virtual home shopping experience that transforms how users shop online

The new feature is part of P&G's Regional Super Brand Day on Shopee, which also includes campaign-exclusive deals, on-site visibility, and traffic drivers such as influencer engagement and media.

SINGAPORE, July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) and Shopee, the leading e-commerce platform in Southeast Asia and Taiwan, officially kicked off P&G's Regional Super Brand Day on Shopee today with the launch of an enhanced virtual home shopping experience. This launch builds on the success of the first Show Me My Home campaign in 2020, which resulted in a 20x sales uplift[1] regionally on the campaign peak day.

Accessible via the P&G official store on both Shopee's website and app, the virtual home shopping experience will include multi-format touch points including videos, gamification, and localised content in a bid to make online home shopping convenient and engaging for all. The launch is another milestone in P&G and Shopee's long-standing partnership to provide quality products to consumers using e-commerce since the launch of its first Official Store in 2017.

The new virtual home shopping experience is a one-stop shop for household essentials produced by P&G brands such as Olay, Downey, Gillette, where users can browse through items categorised according to rooms. The immersive shopping experience aims to provide consumers with an interactive and elevated online shopping journey that changes the way they discover and browse products, beyond traditional product pages.

The P&G virtual home shopping experience will feature different virtual rooms for users to explore. Alongside a 360-degree view of the rooms, users are able to click on the array of P&G products for product education through games, how-to videos, reviews from Key Opinion Leaders (KOLs) and more. Users also stand a chance to win attractive vouchers through gaming features available in the different rooms such as the Laundry Game where users hunt for dirty laundry hidden in the house or identify the correct benefits tied to each product through the Olay Game.

The Shopee-exclusive feature is being rolled out progressively across six countries in the Southeast Asia region. Starting with Malaysia and Vietnam on 10 July, it is being progressively rolled out in July and August across Singapore, Thailand, the Philippines, and Indonesia. Elements of the microsite will be localised to each country with the aim of better resonating with consumers through familiar imagery.

"With the COVID-19 pandemic causing a surge in e-commerce over the past few years, staying ahead with digital innovation is more important than ever. In partnership with Shopee, the virtual home experience has been carefully curated with consumers in mind. By leveraging the power of technology and gamification, we aim to provide consumers with the best possible virtual home shopping experience in the new normal. In line with P&G's belief in constructive disruption, we are certain that this will drive growth and value, shaping the future of e-commerce," Shankar Viswanathan, Senior Vice President, Malaysia, Singapore & Vietnam, Procter & Gamble (P&G) and Head of E-Commerce, Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa, Procter & Gamble (P&G).

Pavan Challa, Director, Regional Brand Partnerships at Shopee said, "We are happy to deepen our long-running partnership with P&G to elevate the digital home shopping experience. This new feature will help consumers immerse themselves into the journey of browsing and discovering new brands and items very much like visiting a showroom. Deeper engagement with brands will also help to facilitate greater customer loyalty, which is a win-win for our users. As we continue to grow the household and personal care categories on Shopee Mall, we look forward to working closely with brands such as P&G to innovate experiences."

For more information about P&G Regional Shopee Super Brand Day and access to the virtual home shopping experience, please refer to this link: <https://shopee.sg/pgofficial>.

