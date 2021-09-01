P&G donates latest health innovation to help protect medical frontliners

MANILA, Philippines, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Procter & Gamble (P&G) Philippines, the company behind trusted names like Safeguard, Ariel, and Head & Shoulders continues to step up as a Force for Good in helping defend the health of the country by donating its newest health innovation Vicks First Defence to almost 8,000 medical frontliners in four major hospitals in Metro Manila. Throughout the pandemic, the company has consistently used their business expertise and resources to show their enduring care for their employees, consumers, frontliners and communities.



P&G’s Vicks First Defence donated to Dr. Jose N. Rodriguez Memorial Hospital and Sanitarium

The recent rise in cases has once again seen P&G's Force for Good program be a timely support to protect frontliners in hospitals, local government units and government agencies as they face the new wave of cases. Over the past year, P&G's Force for Good efforts has focused on protecting the frontliners defending the country from COVID-19. This time, the company has also provided hospital infrastructure support, along with PPEs and medical-grade face masks for frontliner use, health and hygiene products from its Safeguard, haircare and laundry brands, and its latest innovation Vicks First Defence, which is P&G's nasal spray product for early intervention of the common cold.

The company at the forefront of consumer goods innovations first repurposed their P&G Cabuyao manufacturing plant and set up a medical-grade face mask production line at the start of the pandemic even before wearing face masks in public was required by the IATF. They have since donated 3 million face masks to help protect medical, healthcare and government frontliners. Now they are bringing in their latest healthcare innovation product to continue providing solutions to protect the health of those protecting the country.

"P&G's primary mission today is to help protect the health of frontliners, families, and communities with our health and hygiene products. With the heightened priority to protect health, we are continuously finding solutions that help defend or provide relief from viruses, such as the common cold virus for example. Our newest product Vicks First Defence aims to do that, and we are happy to provide it first to our country's medical frontliners who deserve the utmost protection for their tireless service," said Raffy Fajardo, President and General Manager of P&G Philippines.

A total of Php 3.4M worth of Vicks First Defence is on their way to the medical frontliners of Philippine General Hospital, Dr. Jose N. Rodriguez Memorial Hospital and Sanitarium, East Avenue Medical Center, and the Lung Center of the Philippines.

About Procter & Gamble

P&G serves consumers around the world with one of the strongest portfolios of trusted, quality, leadership brands, including Always®, Ambi Pur®, Ariel®, Bounty®, Charmin®, Crest®, Dawn®, Downy®, Fairy®, Febreze®, Gain®, Gillette®, Head & Shoulders®, Lenor®, Olay®, Oral-B®, Pampers®, Pantene®, SK-II®, Tide®, Vicks®, and Whisper®. The P&G community includes operations in approximately 70 countries worldwide. Please visit http://www.pg.com for the latest news and information about P&G and its brands.

To know more about Vicks First Defence, visit https://www.vicks.com.ph/en-ph.

Related Links :

http://www.pg.com