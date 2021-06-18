P&G Encourages Women To Talk About Imposter Syndrome in #RealDeal campaign with Lazada

BANGKOK, June 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG), a leading fast-moving consumer goods company launches a new #RealDeal campaign with Lazada, Southeast Asia's leading e-commerce platform to raise awareness around Imposter syndrome.



P&G and Lazada Empowers Women To Feel More Confident Together in their RealDeal campaign

Imposter syndrome is the feeling of inadequacy despite's one capabilities. According to a study by the US National Library of Medicine[1], up to 82% of the general population experiences imposter syndrome in different periods of their lives. Statistics from the 2019 Imposter Syndrome Study[2], also shared that 1 out of 2 women experience imposter syndrome on a daily or regular basis, attesting to the fact that women often doubt their own abilities through feelings of fraud and belittlement of their own experiences and expertise.

Dr Lim Boon Leng, Psychiatrist from Dr BL Lim Centre for Psychological Wellness shared that "Imposter Syndrome should be taken seriously. Women who experience imposter syndrome need to come to the realization that people value their expertise, and they can focus on growing through the process. Additionally, they can speak to someone they trust to help them realise that their fears are unfounded."

Although imposter syndrome is prevalent in our society, it is less talked about in Asia. This campaign aims to shed light on this through a short film (Alternative Vimeo Link) telling the real life story of Singaporean entrepreneur, Ms Yeo Wan Qing, founder of social enterprise Hatch, who overcame imposter syndrome by being open to those around her about the struggles she was facing.

Alexandra Vogler, P&G e-commerce Senior Director, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, said, "P&G is deeply committed to equality and inclusion. Through this campaign, we want to bring to light the inner struggles that go unnoticed among women experiencing Imposter Syndrome. Through this short film, we hope to inspire people to start conversations about Imposter Syndrome, and support one another in overcoming it."

Beyond the film, the campaign will also come to life on Lazada across five Southeast Asian markets including Thailand, Philippines, Singapore, Indonesia and Vietnam in May and June, with a wide range of exclusive offers on P&G products such as Olay, Pantene and Oral-B celebrating female shoppers.

Campaign Details

Country Go-live dates Lazada Campaign Page Promotion Mechanics Philippines 3 - 5 May Link Special Deals up to 42% off! Vietnam 5 - 7 May Link Up to 49% Off & Free Gifts for Every Order! Indonesia 31 May Link Up to 45% off, 165k in vouchers and free gifts! Thailand 18 June Link Up to 50% off Singapore Dates coming soon To be announced To be announced

About Procter & Gamble

