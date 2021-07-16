MANILA, Philippines, July 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG), a leading global fast-moving consumer goods company and Olympic Games Tokyo 2020's Official Worldwide Sponsor, teams up with Lazada, the Games' official partner in Southeast Asia under Alibaba's worldwide partnership with the International Olympic Committee (IOC), to bring consumers their newest joint campaign and shopping extravaganza, through the e-commerce platform's official flagship stores on LazMall.



P&G, Official Worldwide Sponsor of Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, Teams Up with Lazada for Regional Campaign #GoForGold

With many having to put their dreams on hold in 2020, the #GoForGold campaign seeks to encourage people to keep their spirits up, to go for gold and reach for their dreams, even when the going gets tough.

Inspired by the many Olympic and Paralympic athletes who are not only achieving athletic greatness but are also stepping up to take action for good, making a positive difference in their communities, the campaign will feature a short film which unites P&G's longstanding Citizenship efforts of Community Impact, Equality & Inclusion, and Environmental Sustainability. P&G believes the Olympic Games have tremendous power to unite the world through sport; in Tokyo, and in partnership with the IOC, P&G is celebrating athletes and their inspiring acts of good.

The short film "Your Goodness is Your Greatness" celebrates athletes who show their goodness on and off the field of play. Narrated from the perspective of proud parents, the film features real life Olympic and Paralympic athletes who are leading with love and showing the world that the true measure of greatness is goodness. The film will appear in full form digitally. It can be viewed by visiting this link.

"For years, P&G has supported athletes and their families on the journey to achieving their Olympic and Paralympic dreams," said Alexandra Vogler, P&G e-commerce Senior Director, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa. "In a time when the world needs to come together and hope once again, these athletes set the gold standard in terms of perseverance, courage and selflessness, which we hope will be an inspiration for many others to pursue their dreams and #GoForGold."

"Lazada is proud to partner with P&G to extend the celebration of goodness, hope and resilience in a sporting spirit to consumers in Southeast Asia. Our tagline 'Go Where Your Heart Beats' is a reflection of what the world needs today - courage and inspiration. This partnership embodies the spirit of positiveness, keeping dreams alive, and fostering connections via LazMall's personalised shopping experiences. All this is made possible through Lazada's digital footprint. Let's all stay safe and enjoy the convenience of shopping from home," said James Chang, Lazada Group's Head of Strategic Accounts and Retail.

Beyond the film, the campaign will also come to life on Lazada across six Southeast Asian markets including Thailand, Philippines, Indonesia, Malaysia and Vietnam on 23 July 2021, as well as in Singapore on 28 July 2021. The shopping extravaganza on LazMall features a wide range of exclusive offers on P&G products such as Pampers, Olay, Pantene and Oral-B and coincides with the Opening Ceremony of the Olympic Games.

Campaign Details

Country Go-live dates Lazada Campaign Page Promotion Mechanics Philippines 23 July https://www.lazada.com.ph/pngsuperbrandday21 Up to 50% Off & Free Gifts!

To learn more about the athletes and organizations making a difference in their communities, please visit www.Olympics.com/PG.

About P&G's 2,021 Acts of Good in 2021

At P&G, supporting our communities, fostering equality and inclusion, and protecting the planet is embedded in how we do business. We believe we have a responsibility to help improve everyday life — through the products we create and the positive impact our brands and Company can have. Under our Lead with Love campaign, P&G and its brands have committed to 2,021 acts of good this year.

About Procter & Gamble

P&G serves consumers around the world with one of the strongest portfolios of trusted, quality, leadership brands, including Always®, Ambi Pur®, Ariel®, Downy®, Dynamo®, Febreze®, Gillette®, Head & Shoulders®, Olay®, Oral-B®, Pampers®, Pantene®, Safeguard®, SK-II®, Tide®, Vicks®, and Whisper®. The P&G community includes operations in approximately 70 countries worldwide. Please visit http://www.pg.com/ for the latest news and information about P&G and its brands.

About Lazada Group

Founded in 2012, Lazada Group is the leading eCommerce platform in Southeast Asia. We are accelerating progress in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam through commerce and technology. With the largest logistics and payments networks in the region, Lazada is a part of our consumers' daily lives in the region and we aim to serve 300 million shoppers by 2030. Since 2016, Lazada is the Southeast Asia flagship platform of the Alibaba Group powered by its cutting-edge technology infrastructure.