P&G pledges an additional S$3.1 million worth of Care Packs to the Migrant Workers Centre in Singapore amid the COVID-19 pandemic

SINGAPORE, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG), has once again partnered with Migrant Workers' Centre (MWC) to provide an additional 300,000 care packs totalling S$3.1million, in support for migrant workers in Singapore as part of ongoing COVID-19 relief efforts. The care packs include P&G products used for daily cleaning and for proper personal health and hygiene for the migrant workers to help them protect against COVID-19.



(Mr. Shankar Viswanathan, P&G Vice President for Singapore, Malaysia and Vietnam, EBusiness Head, Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa, along with Mr. Tan Richard, Co-Chair MDMW21 Committee, Mr. Bernard Menon, Executive Director, Migrant Workers’ Centre, and Mr. R V Sathish Naidu, Head (Unions & Projects), Migrant Workers’ Centre, packing the care packs which were donated to migrant workers in Singapore)

P&G has been working closely with Migrant Workers' Centre to ensure that these care packs meet the needs of our migrant workers. The donation is part of on-going series of COVID-19 relief efforts by P&G. Led by the P&G sales team this time around, an assortment of carefully curated essential personal health and hygiene items such as Oral-B toothbrushes, Gillette razors, and Head & Shoulders and Pantene shampoos were donated, which benefitted 100,000 migrant workers across Singapore. Last year, a total of 300,000 care packs were also distributed to migrant workers housed in purpose-built and factory-converted dormitories in Singapore.

"In Singapore, we have focused on keeping our people safe while we serve our consumers with our products, and step up to support our communities when the pandemic first broke out. It is critical that we intensify our efforts to uplift the most vulnerable in our community, as we remain committed to being a force for good during this protracted period of uncertainty. These care packs will help the migrant workers aid in preventing the spread of COVID-19 and ensure the health and safety of our migrant workers," shared Mr. Shankar Viswanathan, P&G Vice President for Singapore, Malaysia and Vietnam, EBusiness Head, Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa.

Mr. Yeo Guat Kwang, Chairman for Migrant Workers' Centre added, "We are grateful for P&G and their employee volunteers continued support and care for our migrant workers' community through their various COVID-19 relief support these past year, including our most recent May Day Migrant Workers Celebration event. Just as how our migrant workers have made sacrifices to stay safe, we want to also do likewise to continue supporting them through the provision of care packs and essential items. With many helping hands, MWC will continue to work with our partners to do our best for the migrant community."

P&G also has a long standing history of supporting consumers and the communities globally through unexpected challenges. During the COVID-19 pandemic, P&G has donated tens of millions of dollars in products, PPE, cash and in-kind that reached more than 55 countries across the globe through 200 relief organizations worldwide. In Singapore, P&G has been collaborating with partner organisations to support vulnerable individuals and families, including healthcare workers, frontline workers and volunteers.

