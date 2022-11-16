PGE to increase GPP capacity in South Sumatra for NZE

President Director of Pertamina Geothermal Energy (PGE) Ahmad Yuniarto signs an agreement for "Engineering, Procurement, Construction, and Commissioning (EPCC) for the construction of the Fluid Collection and Reinjection System (FCRS) and Geothermal Power Plant at Lumut Balai Unit 2 in South Sumatra" with Mitsubishi, and Sepco/WIKA at the Business 20 (B20) Investment Forum held in Bali on November 11, 2022. (ANTARA/HO-PT Pertamina)