Pharma Intelligence Appoints General Counsel, Chief Commercial Officer

NEW YORK, June 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the wake of its acquisition by leading global growth investor Warburg Pincus, Pharma Intelligence announces the appointments of Vicky Harris as General Counsel and Jeff Huntsman as Chief Commercial Officer (CCO).



Prior to joining Pharma Intelligence, Harris was the head of the legal department at Clarivate, where she helped establish the business as a standalone organization following its sale from Thomson Reuters. Harris sat on Clarivate’s science group leadership team, supporting its academic and life sciences businesses. She previously worked in both the IP & Science and Financial divisions of Thomson Reuters, and provided editorial support to the Reuters news agency. She practiced corporate and commercial law at top city law firm Slaughter and May.

Harris has been highly commended by the Inspirational Women Lawyers Awards 2021 and led the team that won IP Legal Team of the Year in Lexology's Global Counsel Awards 2020.

CCO Huntsman began his career at Stuart Pharmaceuticals (AstraZeneca). He currently serves as President at J-Boys Consulting where he advises growth companies selling into the life sciences space; additionally, he is also a Healthcare Advisor at Warburg Pincus. Prior to this role, he was SVP, Head of Global Sales at Clarivate Analytics where he led a global commercial organization across the life sciences portfolio of solutions.

Previously, Huntsman was the Chief Commercial Officer for Connective RX. Additionally, he was previously Corporate Vice President, Worldwide Head of Business Development at Parexel International. Prior to this CVP role, he was the Business Head for the Regulatory Information Management Business Unit with full operational and P&L accountability.

“I am delighted that Vicky and Jeff are joining our Pharma Intelligence team,” said Ramsey Hashem, CEO of Pharma Intelligence. “Both Vicky and Jeff are experts in their respective fields with extensive industry experience. Their addition will better enable us to meet our customers’ evolving needs and help us — and our customers — experience continued growth.”

