PharmAbcine announces a research collaboration with LegoChem Biosciences

DAEJEON, South Korea, Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PharmAbcine Inc. (KOSDAQ: 208340ks), a clinical-stage biotech company focusing on the development of fully human antibody therapeutics, announced today that the company has entered into a research collaboration agreement with LegoChem Biosciences Inc. (KOSDAQ: 141080ks), a biopharmaceutical company focusing on the research and development of ADCs (Antibody-Drug Conjugates) in South Korea.

Under the agreement, PharmAbcine will provide PMC-403, a preclinical pipeline, to LCB so LCB can conduct a combination research using PMC-403 and LCB's proprietary ADC. This preclinical study will allow both parties to evaluate the efficacy of the combination therapy in solid tumors.

Dr. Yong Zu Kim. CEO & President of LegoChem said "Currently, our company is widening the development areas such as monoclone antibody-ADC, which is being mainly developed, as well as bispecific antibody-ADC and combination therapy with various drugs. With this agreement, we will try to secure an additional high value-added pipeline by confirming the possibility of combination therapy with our ADC candidates and PharmAbcine's drug"

"We are excited about this agreement with LegoChem Biosciences, a global leader in ADC. We have been emphasizing wide application of PMC-403 to potential partners and investors in recent months," said Dr. Jin-San Yoo, CEO of PharmAbcine. "This agreement marks an important milestone in exploring the full potential of PMC-403."

PMC-403, a Tie2-activating antibody, is a next generation therapeutic antibody that regulates the formation of functional blood vessels. It is expected to induce normalization of leaky blood vessels formed around tumor mass in a ligand-independent manner. It has demonstrated its anti-tumor effect in a mouse model for colon cancer, corroborated by the improvement in immune cell infiltration and delivery of anti-cancer agents to a tumor site when administered as a single agent or as a combination therapy regimen.

PMC-403 also stabilizes and repairs damaged blood vessels in non-oncology indications. PharmAbcine is currently developing PMC-403 for ophthalmology indications such as AMD (Age-related Macular Degeneration).

About LegoChem Biosciences Inc.

LegoChem Biosciences is a biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development of next-generation novel therapeutics utilizing its proprietary medicinal drug discovery technology LegoChemistry™ & ADC platform technology ConjuAll™. Since its foundation in 2006, LCB has focused on the research and development of ADC (Antibody-Drug-Conjugates), antibiotics, anticoagulants and anticancer therapeutics based on proprietary platform technologies.

About PharmAbcine Inc.

PharmAbcine is a clinical-stage biotech company focusing on the development of fully human antibody therapeutics to treat neovascular disorders, tumors, and other medically unmet diseases. It provides therapeutic antibodies for a wide spectrum of indications from oncology, immuno-oncology, ophthalmology, to respiratory.

PharmAbcine has its own HuPhage library and innovative selection system. PharmAbcine's advanced 3G expression system accommodates high levels of antibody production and steady reproducibility. With these cutting-edge technology platforms, it provides state of the art antibody generation services.

For additional information about PharmAbcine, visit http://www.pharmabcine.com.

