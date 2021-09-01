Phase 1 of the Vaccination Lucky Draw Sponsored by Ng Teng Fong Charitable Foundation and Chinese Estates Closes with Over 2.5 Million Registrations

The winner of the grand prize apartment and 20 winners of second prize will be announced on 8 September 2021

HONG KONG, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Phase 1 Lucky Draw, jointly sponsored by Ng Teng Fong Charitable Foundation Limited ('NTFCF'), the philanthropic arm of Sino Group and Chinese Estates Holdings Limited ('Chinese Estates'), has officially closed for registration. As at the closing time at 5:30pm today, the Phase 1 Lucky Draw received over 2.5 million registrations. The winners of the 21 prizes, comprising of the grand prize apartment and the twenty prizes of a pre-paid card or credit card with a value of HK$100,000 each, will be drawn and announced at an event open to media on 8 September 2021.

Mr Daryl Ng, Director of Ng Teng Fong Charitable Foundation Limited says, 'We would like to extend our thanks and gratitude to all Hong Kong residents who have participated in the vaccination programme. We are also delighted to see the enthusiastic response and support to the Lucky Draw. Through the concerted efforts of the community, we are a step closer to fighting the virus with good progress in Hong Kong's total vaccination rate. We hope to see more members of the Hong Kong population receive their vaccination soon, and participate in the Phase 2 of the Lucky Draw. We look forward to achieving the goal of getting over 5 million Hong Kong population vaccinated before 30 September 2021.'

Winners Announcement on 8 September 2021

The Phase 1 Lucky Draw will be conducted on 8 September 2021 in an open and transparent manner. The random draw of the winners will be performed by a specialist computer system designed by an external service provider, Ernst & Young Advisory Services Ltd, and the two independent auditing firms, namely PwC HK and KPMG, will also continue to perform procedural checks on the key processes and systems controls relating to the Lucky Draw. The draw will be witnessed by two Justices of the Peace, the Hon Mrs Rita Fan Hsu Lai-tai, GBM, GBS, JP and the Hon Mr Tam Yiu-chung, GBM, GBS, JP, and a representative of Woo Kwan Lee & Lo - the legal adviser of the Lucky Draw's organiser.

Phase 2 Lucky Draw Opens for Registration Tomorrow

To sustain the momentum of COVID-19 vaccination in Hong Kong, the Phase 2 Lucky Draw will open for online registration tomorrow. Hong Kong Residents who have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in Hong Kong on or before 30 September 2021 can register between 9 a.m. on 2 September 2021 and 5:30 p.m. on 30 September 2021. Eligible Hong Kong Permanent Residents who have registered for the Phase 1 Lucky Draw but did not win the grand prize will automatically be enrolled into the Phase 2 with no additional registration required.

For the Phase 2 Lucky Draw, NTFCF will donate 20 scholarships in the form of pre-paid card or credit card with a value of HK$200,000 each. The lucky draw of the scholarships is open to vaccinated Hong Kong Residents aged 12 or above and below 18. In addition, NTFCF and Chinese Estates will offer one more residential apartment at Grand Central worth approximately HK$12,000,000 as the grand prize, if five million or more Hong Kong population receive at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in Hong Kong by 30 September 2021. Registration details of the Phase 2 lucky draw are available on the website (www.vaccinationluckydraw.hk). All data collected during registration will be only used for all purposes relating to the Lucky Draw and will be destroyed 45 days after the campaign ends.

Potential participants are advised to seek medical advice before vaccination, and when ready, book in for their COVID-19 vaccines via the Government's website at www.covidvaccine.gov.hk.

The Trade Promotion Competition Licence Numbers are 54404-5, 54768-9 and 54781.