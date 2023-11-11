Philadelphia-Based Fulfillment Company, Shipmate Fulfillment, Makes Significant Investment in B2B Fulfillment

Shipmate Fulfillment has made a significant investment in increasing its capabilities in B2B fulfillment services.

The management team at Shipmate Fulfillment has made a significant investment into expanding B2B services and overall capacity in order to adapt to changing market trends.

"Since the surge in eCommerce fulfillment following the Covid-19 pandemic, we have seen a resurgence in physical retail, including more demand for bulk warehousing storage, and a huge uptick in demand for FTL and LTL freight shipping," said Bill Carlin, COO of Shipmate Fulfillment. "Our team was vigilant enough to notice this growing need and fine tune our business to better fit this growing market trend.”

Shipmate Fulfillment works with dozens of eCommerce sellers and retailers alike, all of which have unique fulfillment needs and challenges. In recent months, Shipmate Fulfillment has begun focusing resources to better serve the needs of wholesalers and retailers:

Launched new website with updated services.

Increased warehouse staff by over 25%.

Investment in new and additional warehousing equipment.

Increased palletized storage capacity in facility by 15%.

Revamped support system to include navigational support for freight carriers.

Taken steps to address environmental impact through the CARES initiative.

"Making sure our guys have the equipment and support to get the job done is really important to us," says Brian Antar, the CEO. "We wanted to make sure that not only our operations department and warehouse floor team had the tools to adapt to our evolving customer mix, but our sales and support teams also had the necessary resources as well."

Equipment & Capacity Investment

Shipmate Fulfillment has optimized its warehouse layout to increase overall palletized storage capacity. This has increased overall storage capacity by approximately 15% and allows for additional bulk storage. Shipmate Fulfillment has also purchased and serviced various pieces of industrial equipment to meet this demand. Warehouse staff has been expanded by 25% as peak-season approaches.

Technology & Marketing Investment

Inside Shipmate Fulfillment’s headquarters, the management team has led initiatives to build a new website and create new marketing, sales, and branding materials. The Operations Department has begun implementing the Shipmate CARES initiative to help reduce waste and energy consumption throughout the facility. In addition, their Support Team has updated phone support to include critical step-by-step navigation assistance for freight carriers.

Conclusion

With this investment Shipmate Fulfillment feels confident in its ability to adapt to shifting market demands as retail and wholesale begin to reemerge across the landscape.



