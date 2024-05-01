Philadelphia & Pittsburgh PA Representation of Birth Injury & Malpractice Claims

Renowned for their expertise, Lowenthal & Abrams, P.C., expands focus to birth injury victims in Philadelphia and Pittsburgh. With 45 years of experience, the firm promises justice and substantial compensation for families affected by medical negligence during childbirth.

Renowned across Pennsylvania for their expertise in handling complex medical malpractice cases, Lowenthal & Abrams, P.C., proudly announces its expanded focus on representing birth injury victims in Philadelphia and Pittsburgh. With a formidable reputation built over 45 years, the firm is committed to delivering justice and substantial compensation to families affected by medical negligence during childbirth.

Birth injuries can result from various forms of medical malpractice, including obstetric errors, failure to monitor fetal distress, improper use of birth-assisting tools, and inadequate response to complications during delivery. The consequences for families can be emotionally and financially draining, often requiring long-term medical care. The seasoned team at Lowenthal & Abrams, P.C., with their in-depth knowledge of both medical procedures and legal standards, is well-equipped to advocate for the rights of these vulnerable patients and their families.

Among the most devastating birth injuries handled by the experienced birth injury attorneys at Lowenthal & Abrams, P.C. are cerebral palsy, brachial plexus injuries, and spinal cord injuries, which can result from medical errors during the delivery process. These types of birth injuries may arise due to a lack of oxygen, improper care, or physical trauma inflicted during birth. Such conditions often lead to permanent disabilities, including severe brain damage and nerve damage, which impose not only physical but also emotional strains on affected families.

The firm's medical malpractice lawyers are dedicated to ensuring that healthcare providers who fail in their duty of care are held accountable. By pursuing a medical malpractice lawsuit, the firm strive to secure fair compensation for medical expenses, ongoing medical bills, and the permanent injuries suffered. This legal action is critical not only for financial relief but also as a means to enforce proper standards among medical personnel and institutions, ultimately protecting future patients.

To discuss a potential birth injury claim, families are encouraged to contact Lowenthal & Abrams, P.C. by visiting their website at Lowenthal & Abrams, P.C. or by calling (610) 667-7511. With their robust legal strategies and compassionate approach, the firm aims to alleviate the burden on affected families by securing the compensation necessary for ongoing medical treatments and rehabilitation.

The medical malpractice law firm, Lowenthal & Abrams, P.C., deeply understands the complexities involved in birth injury lawsuits, particularly those involving catastrophic injuries such as brain injuries or head injuries. Common conditions linked to negligent care during the birthing process include placental abruption, gestational diabetes, and maternal infections, which can lead to severe injury or premature birth.

The team of experienced birth injury lawyers systematically investigates each case, consulting medical experts to pinpoint the exact cause and type of birth injury. By identifying the negligent parties—whether it's medical professionals, healthcare providers, or insurance companies—the firm ensures that all responsible entities are held accountable. Through meticulous legal advice and representation, the firm aims to alleviate the burden on families during this difficult time by pursuing comprehensive compensation for the physical and permanent damage sustained, thus safeguarding the future well-being of both the child and their family.

At Lowenthal & Abrams, P.C., every medical malpractice and birth injury case is treated with the utmost seriousness it deserves. The firm's detailed approach includes a comprehensive review of medical records, consultations with leading medical experts, and meticulous legal preparation. Their lawyers specialize in pinpointing failings in the standard of care provided by healthcare professionals and facilities, from prenatal care through postnatal treatment. This rigorous analysis helps in establishing a strong foundation for each client's case, aiming to secure maximum reparations for physical, emotional, and developmental harm.

About Lowenthal & Abrams, P.C.: Founded in 1975, Lowenthal & Abrams, P.C. is a premier law firm headquartered in Philadelphia, PA. Specializing in personal injury, medical malpractice, workers' compensation, and wrongful death, the firm prides itself on advocating for those harmed due to others' negligence. With offices across Pennsylvania, including Philadelphia and Pittsburgh, Lowenthal & Abrams, P.C. remains dedicated to upholding the highest levels of integrity and legal excellence.

