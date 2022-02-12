Philanthropist Francis Santa Announced the Launch of the Francis Santa Foundation.

Entrepreneur Francis Santa Takes Fundraising To The Next Level With His Foundation

—

To further facilitate his fundraising efforts, Francis Santa has created a website for his foundation which can be found at https://francissantafoundation.com. As someone who is consistently involved in charitable efforts at local, national, and even international levels, Francis Santa has created this foundation in order to continue to organize and grow his humanitarian efforts.

In the past, Francis Santa has donated to a wide range of causes whether it be donations of his time or monetary donations to groups or individuals. As an active member of the Jewish community, he has been directly involved in hands-on endeavors such as food and clothes drives as well as contributing financially through donations to various groups, including FeedIsrael which provides immediate relief to those living in Israel who are in need of assistance as well as to create lasting positive changes through legislation and educational programs. He is also active in helping his local homeless community. He is a regular at the food pantry and is always donating to local organizations dedicated to supporting the local homeless community. Further, Francis Santa is also a large supporter of various animal welfare groups. He volunteers his time at local shelters whenever he can and donates to multiple national organizations such as the ASPCA and the Humane Society of the United States.

Now, via the Francis Santa Foundation, he hopes to not only be able to organize all of his efforts into one place, but to also encourage the growth of his outreach efforts both personally and through the support of those inspired by his personal efforts. With his Francis Santa Foundation, all of the organizations and causes that Francis Santa contributes his efforts to will be listed and explained in greater detail so that those who are interested may contribute to these organizations in whatever ways that they see fit. Further, this website will allow for others to bring their vast knowledge and experiences together in order to bring about new ideas and methods for furthering current outreach projects as well as inspiring new projects altogether. Francis hopes that his foundation and website will not only create a larger awareness of these causes, but also that they will help to increase donations toward these causes as well.

On the website, there will be a contact page for those who are interested in learning more about any of the causes or organizations listed or for those interested in hearing more about the Francis Santa Foundation or Francis himself.

Francis Santa is the Founder of Business Image Lift, an online reputation management company with the mission of helping those who have been the victims of online attacks on their reputations. For the past 5 years, Business Image Lift has helped countless individuals and companies to regain control of their online image and dispel malicious and false content.

*******************************************************************************

Name: Francis Santa

Organization: Francis Santa Foundation

Website: https://francissantafoundation.com

Contact Info:

Name: Francis Santa

Email: Send Email

Organization: Francis Santa Foundation

Website: https://francissantafoundation.com

Source URL: https://marketersmedia.com/philanthropist-francis-santa-announced-the-launch-of-the-francis-santa-foundation/89063943

Source: MarketersMEDIA

Release ID: 89063943