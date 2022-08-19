Philippines-Based Chinese International School Manila & Domuschola International School Enter Into Strategic Partnership With Global Schools Foundation

SINGAPORE, Aug. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CISM and DIS, two highly reputed IB schools in Manila have entered into a strategic partnership with Singapore-based Global Schools Foundation (GSF), whose schools offer high performance IB programmes.

GSF has a 20 year history in the field of education, and operates a network of 35 highly-acclaimed and premium international schools in 10 countries, offering best in class education to nearly 31,500 students from over 70 nationalities.

As part of the GSF network, Manila-based Chinese International School Manila (CISM) and Domuschola International School (DIS) will have access to GSF's strong academic excellence model incorporating the best of innovative education practices, modern teaching and learning, with an emphasis on skills-based learning. GSF schools have delivered exceptionally strong academic outcomes with over 92 students gaining IB World topper and Near-perfect scorer over the last 10 years.

"This strategic collaboration will help CISM & DIS - already among the top schools in the Philippines - to build upon their foundations as 21st century schools with high academic rigour and enable them to better meet the aspirations of Millennial parents and nurture their Generation Alpha children into Global Citizens," said Mr Atul Temurnikar, Co-Founder and GSF Chairman.

Focused on full K12 education, the GSF network emphasises strong inter-school collaboration between students and teachers. GSF provides 21st century holistic education together with innovative and personalised learning in a technologically-advanced environment that prepares students to become Global Citizens. The GSF schools are known for their global-mindedness and diversity while balancing the richness of local traditions.

"Through this partnership, our IB schools shall benefit from access to GSF's global education best practices, strong technological systems and international interaction and cooperation with similar schools in the region., We are confident this partnership will drive superior learning outcomes for our students, improved career development for our staff, and closer interaction across our school communities,'' said Mr. Martin P. Lorenzo, Chairman CISM & DIS.

GSF has raised US$250 million from its institutional financial partners for continuing investments in K12 education in Asia and is now actively seeking strategic partnerships in Europe and North America.

Founded in 2002, Global Schools Foundation is a community-oriented educational institution whose sole mission is to bring high quality school education to wider communities across the world and nurture these young minds into global leaders. CISM was founded in 2007 and provides education to students aged 3-18 from over 29 different nationalities. CISM follows the American Core Curriculum and offers International Baccalaureate Diploma Program to senior students. It is also accredited by the Council of International Schools and is a member of the East Asia Regional Council of Schools. Domuschola, a K12 school, offers the IB Primary Years and Diploma Programme.

