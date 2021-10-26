Philippines Gears Up to Lead the Next Wave of Cloud Adoption, with Prominent Leaders Revealing Their Vision at the World Cloud Show

MANILA, Oct 26, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - The World Cloud Show - Philippines is officially Supported by the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) & Asia Cloud Computing Association, joined by the likes of industry-leading solution providers like Oracle, Denodo, MongoDB, Snowflake, and Via Appia in the presence of highly acclaimed speakers, pre-qualified business leaders, and top-tier solution providers.



Taking place on 28 October 2021, the show will bring together the best cloud providers, vendors, solution providers, service providers, software developers, enterprise customers, academic institutions, startups, research institutes, government agencies, financial institutions, and leading cloud companies to forge new partnerships, and help lead the next generation of cloud adoption, with prominent leaders revealing their vision for the future.



Cloud storage is one of the most essential aspects of business today. But it comes with its own significant challenges. Cloud-First Approach, Enabling Digital Workplace with Cloud, Data Ownership and Privacy Challenges, AI-Powered Multi-Cloud Strategy, Data Management, and Security Enhancements will be some of the major topics at the event.



It will bring together major industry players, bringing together the best minds in cloud technology, IT, and media that provide the latest tools, solutions, and insights into the future of the industry. The event is an excellent opportunity for companies to showcase their products and partnerships

that will lead the next generation of cloud implementation.



The event will also provide a one-of-a-kind interactive online environment with informative and engaging keynotes, government and enterprise use-case presentations, product showcases, panel discussions, and tech talks, among other things.



An unparalleled collaboration of expertise



Notable speakers include Hon. Arnold Atienza Undersecretary for Emerging Technologies, DICT Philippines; Dr. Franz A De Leon, Director of the Department of Science and Technology - Advanced Science and Technology Institute (DOST-ASTI); Lim May-Ann, Executive Director, Asia Cloud Computing Association; Major Carlos Ely C Tingson, Data Protection Officer, Presidential Security Group; and William Tan, Senior Solutions Architect, MONGODB to name a few.



"The Philippines has emerged as a leader in the growth of the cloud computing industry. The growth has been fueled by the country's growth in the digital economy because of the skilled workers, and the addition of the cloud-native movement to its digital landscape," says Mithun Shetty, CEO of Trescon. He further added, "Philippines is home to one of the most robust and collaborative cloud ecosystems in the world, with top companies and government institutions dedicating resources to the cloud."



The show will be hosted on the virtual events platform Vmeets to help participants network and conduct business in an interactive and immersive virtual environment. Participants will also be able to engage with speakers in Q&A sessions and network with solution providers in virtual exhibition booths, private consultation rooms, and private networking rooms.



World Cloud Show - Philippines supported by DICT & ASIA CLOUD COMPUTING ASSOCIATION, joined by Oracle as a premium Gold sponsor, Denodo & MongoDB, Inc. as Gold sponsors; & Snowflake & Via Appia PH as the Bronze sponsors.



About World Cloud Show.



World Cloud Show is a thought-leadership-driven, business-focused, global series of events that takes place in strategic locations/time zones across the world.



The Philippines edition is gathering pre-qualified CIOs, CEOs, CTOs, Heads of Research, Industry Practitioners, IT Decision Makers, and Experts in Cloud Computing among others from cross-industry verticals. The show features exciting keynotes, government and enterprise use-case presentations, product showcase, panel discussions, and tech talks to discuss the latest challenges and explore the latest applications of cloud-based solutions.



For more information visit:



About Trescon:



Trescon is a global business events and consulting firm that provide a wide range of business services to a diversified client base that includes corporations, governments and individuals. Trescon is specialized in producing highly focused B2B events that connect businesses with opportunities through conferences, roadshows, expos, demand generation, investor connect and consulting services.



For further details about the announcement, please contact:



Jagriti Jaiswal, Marketing Team, Trescon

marketing@tresconglobal.com



Copyright 2021 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. www.acnnewswire.com MANILA, Oct 26, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - The World Cloud Show - Philippines is officially Supported by the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) & Asia Cloud Computing Association, joined by the likes of industry-leading solution providers like Oracle, Denodo, MongoDB, Snowflake, and Via Appia in the presence of highly acclaimed speakers, pre-qualified business leaders, and top-tier solution providers.Taking place on 28 October 2021, the show will bring together the best cloud providers, vendors, solution providers, service providers, software developers, enterprise customers, academic institutions, startups, research institutes, government agencies, financial institutions, and leading cloud companies to forge new partnerships, and help lead the next generation of cloud adoption, with prominent leaders revealing their vision for the future.Cloud storage is one of the most essential aspects of business today. But it comes with its own significant challenges. Cloud-First Approach, Enabling Digital Workplace with Cloud, Data Ownership and Privacy Challenges, AI-Powered Multi-Cloud Strategy, Data Management, and Security Enhancements will be some of the major topics at the event.It will bring together major industry players, bringing together the best minds in cloud technology, IT, and media that provide the latest tools, solutions, and insights into the future of the industry. The event is an excellent opportunity for companies to showcase their products and partnershipsthat will lead the next generation of cloud implementation.The event will also provide a one-of-a-kind interactive online environment with informative and engaging keynotes, government and enterprise use-case presentations, product showcases, panel discussions, and tech talks, among other things.An unparalleled collaboration of expertiseNotable speakers include Hon. Arnold Atienza Undersecretary for Emerging Technologies, DICT Philippines; Dr. Franz A De Leon, Director of the Department of Science and Technology - Advanced Science and Technology Institute (DOST-ASTI); Lim May-Ann, Executive Director, Asia Cloud Computing Association; Major Carlos Ely C Tingson, Data Protection Officer, Presidential Security Group; and William Tan, Senior Solutions Architect, MONGODB to name a few."The Philippines has emerged as a leader in the growth of the cloud computing industry. The growth has been fueled by the country's growth in the digital economy because of the skilled workers, and the addition of the cloud-native movement to its digital landscape," says Mithun Shetty, CEO of Trescon. He further added, "Philippines is home to one of the most robust and collaborative cloud ecosystems in the world, with top companies and government institutions dedicating resources to the cloud."The show will be hosted on the virtual events platform Vmeets to help participants network and conduct business in an interactive and immersive virtual environment. Participants will also be able to engage with speakers in Q&A sessions and network with solution providers in virtual exhibition booths, private consultation rooms, and private networking rooms.World Cloud Show - Philippines supported by DICT & ASIA CLOUD COMPUTING ASSOCIATION, joined by Oracle as a premium Gold sponsor, Denodo & MongoDB, Inc. as Gold sponsors; & Snowflake & Via Appia PH as the Bronze sponsors.About World Cloud Show.World Cloud Show is a thought-leadership-driven, business-focused, global series of events that takes place in strategic locations/time zones across the world.The Philippines edition is gathering pre-qualified CIOs, CEOs, CTOs, Heads of Research, Industry Practitioners, IT Decision Makers, and Experts in Cloud Computing among others from cross-industry verticals. The show features exciting keynotes, government and enterprise use-case presentations, product showcase, panel discussions, and tech talks to discuss the latest challenges and explore the latest applications of cloud-based solutions.For more information visit: https://tresconglobal.com/conferences/cloud/philippines/ About Trescon:Trescon is a global business events and consulting firm that provide a wide range of business services to a diversified client base that includes corporations, governments and individuals. Trescon is specialized in producing highly focused B2B events that connect businesses with opportunities through conferences, roadshows, expos, demand generation, investor connect and consulting services.For further details about the announcement, please contact:Jagriti Jaiswal, Marketing Team, TresconCopyright 2021 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. www.acnnewswire.com