Philips 7000 series 4K UHD Android TVs Are Now Available in Malaysia

PETALING JAYA, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach - 11 February 2022 - The Philips 7906 series and 7406 series 4K UHD Android TVs are now available in Malaysia. These displays bring action that leaps from the screen and they make HDR content look amazing. 7906 series Ambilight models makes movies, shows, and games feel bigger and more immersive. Meanwhile, Dolby Atmos brings premium sound to match the brilliant picture. Several screen sizes from 43-inches up to 70-inches are available, to perfectly fit any space.









Astounding picture quality

Philips 4K UHD TVs are compatible with all major HDR formats, including Dolby Vision. Whether it's a must-watch series or the latest video game, shadows will be deeper. Bright surfaces will shine. Colors will be truer.

If you start playing a game on a connected games console, these two series automatically switches to a low latency setting (ALLM), and the fast display response means that gamers can always stay on top of the game.

Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) is supported for smooth fast-action game play, reducing screen tearing and syncing your monitor's refresh rate with your graphic card or console's output for a better gaming experience. Scenes appear instantly, objects look sharper, and gameplay is more fluid – giving you a stunning visual experience and a serious competitive edge.

A world of content at your fingertips

All major streaming services are supported, including Apple TV+, Netflix, YouTube, Amazon Prime and Disney+. You can enjoy award-winning original shows, movies and documentaries from the world's most creative storytellers. Users can also enjoy personalized and curated recommendations and access their library of movie and TV show purchases from Apple.

A big screen for any space

These are TVs to fits any lifestyle. The screens may be big, but they still won't take up much space. Super slim bezels help the TV fit in with just about any interior design, and slim feet make it seem as if the screen is floating above the TV unit or table. In fact, Philips 7906 series is virtually bezel-free.

Experience Ambilight immersive TV

Philips 7906 series, 3-sided Ambilight makes every moment feel closer. Intelligent LEDs around the edge of the TV respond to the on-screen action and emit an immersive glow that's simply captivating.

Philips 7906 Ambilight 4K UHD LED Android TV and Philips 7406 4K UHD LED Android TV

Where to buy and Current Promo Price

All products are available via authorized Philips TV dealers





Model RCP (RM) Promo Price (RM) 50PUT7906 2999 2799 55PUT7906 3299 2999 65PUT7906 4699 4299 70PUT7906 5499 4999

Model RCP (RM) Promo Price (RM) 43PUT7406 1999 1799 50PUT7406 2799 2599 55PUT7406 3099 2849 65PUT7406 4299 3999





About TP Vision

TP Vision Europe B.V. ('TP Vision') is registered in the Netherlands, with its head office in Amsterdam. TP Vision is a wholly owned company of TPV Technology Limited ('TPV'), which is one of the world's leading monitor and TV manufacturers.

TP Vision is a consumer electronics key player in TV and audio entertainment. TP Vision concentrates on developing, manufacturing and marketing Philips-branded TV sets (Europe, Russia, Middle East, South America, India and selected countries in Asia-Pacific) and Philips-branded audio products (Globally) under trademark license by Koninklijke Philips N.V. We combine the strong Philips brand with our product development and design expertise, operational excellence, and industry footprint of TPV. We believe in creating products that offer a superior audio and visual experience for consumers.





