Philips Annual General Meeting of Shareholders approves dividend and other proposals made to shareholders



May 10, 2022

Philips’ Supervisory Board takes note of the advisory vote on the 2021 Remuneration Report, will continue to engage with shareholders and consider the feedback received in its next remuneration report

Amsterdam, the Netherlands – Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA) announced that today’s Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (2022 AGM) has approved the company’s proposed dividend of EUR 0.85 per share over 2021, and appointed Mrs. Herna Verhagen and Mr. Sanjay Poonen and re-appointed Dr. Paul Stoffels and Dr. Marc Harrison as members of the Supervisory Board.

All other binding voting items, such as the re-appointment of Ernst & Young Accountants LLP as the company’s auditor, and a number of recurring items, such as the proposal to adopt the company’s financial statements, were also approved.

“I am pleased to welcome Herna Verhagen and Sanjay Poonen as new members of the Supervisory Board, and Paul Stoffels and Marc Harrison as continued members,” said Feike Sijbesma, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Royal Philips. “Their combined expertise and counsel are very valuable for Philips. I would also like to thank Neelam Dhawan, who has now retired from the Supervisory Board, for her long-term counsel and support since 2012.”

Mr. Sijbesma continued: “We have also taken note of the advisory vote on the 2021 Remuneration Report. We take the feedback seriously and will continue the constructive dialogue and consultation with our shareholders.”

Further details about the dividend can be found via this link , and additional information on the composition of the Board of Management, the Executive Committee and the Supervisory Board can be found here .

Philips’ 2021 financial statements are included in its 2021 Annual Report that was published on February 22, 2022.

For more information about Philips’ 2022 AGM, please click on this link .





