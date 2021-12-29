Philips completes cancellation of 33.5 million shares



December 29, 2021

Amsterdam, the Netherlands – Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG; AEX: PHIA) today announced that it has completed the cancellation of 33.5 million of its shares. Philips’ current issued share capital amounts to EUR 176,779,793.80 representing 883,898,969 common shares.

The cancelled shares include 20.5 million shares acquired under the EUR 1.5 billion share repurchase program* that was initiated in the first quarter of 2019, and is now completed.

The cancelled shares further include 13.0 million shares that Philips acquired under the ongoing EUR 1.5 billion share buyback program* that was announced on July 26, 2021. These shares were acquired through open market purchases in the fourth quarter of 2021. In the third quarter of 2021, Philips had already entered into a number of forward transactions, covering approximately half of this program, with settlement dates in 2022, 2023 and 2024.

Further details on Philips’ current repurchase program and previous programs can be found here.

* For capital reduction purposes

