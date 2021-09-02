Philips completes sale of Domestic Appliances business to global investment firm Hillhouse Investment



September 2, 2021

Amsterdam, the Netherlands – Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG; AEX: PHIA), a global leader in health technology, today announced that it has completed the sale of the Domestic Appliances business to Hillhouse Investment, a global investment firm. The results of this transaction, which Philips announced on March 25, 2021, will be reported under discontinued operations in the third quarter of 2021. Philips received cash proceeds after tax and transaction-related costs of approximately EUR 3 billion.

The transaction values Domestic Appliances, a global leader with EUR 2.2 billion sales in 2020 in kitchen, coffee, garment care and home care appliances, at an enterprise value of approximately EUR 3.7 billion. The total deal value amounts to approximately EUR 4.4 billion resulting from an additional 15-year brand license agreement with annual payments that represent an estimated net present value of approximately EUR 0.7 billion.

“I am pleased that in line with our plans we have completed this transaction and concluded our major divestments,” said Frans van Houten, CEO of Royal Philips. “I am confident that the Domestic Appliances business will be able to expand on its market leadership with the support of Hillhouse Investment. In the past 12 months, Philips has further strengthened its portfolio with the launch of new products and solutions, as well as the acquisitions of Intact Vascular in image guided therapy, and BioTelemetry and Capsule Technologies in connected care. We are executing on our strategy to deliver integrated solutions that support professional healthcare customers achieve the Quadruple Aim and consumers with their health.”

“We are in a great position to continue bringing meaningful innovations to the consumer’s home in areas such as kitchen, coffee, garment care and home care appliances,” said Henk de Jong, CEO of Domestic Appliances. “We look forward to embark on this new partnership with Hillhouse Investment, building on our longstanding consumer, customer and partner relationships, as well as our market leading positions across our portfolio and the brand license partnership with Philips.”

Following the sale of Domestic Appliances, Philips’ EUR 3.2 billion Personal Health businesses will continue to shape its important role in the company’s integrated health continuum approach through products and solutions that support healthy living and prevention of diseases. Philips is a global leader in oral healthcare, personal care and mother & child care, areas that are essential building blocks of consumer health.

