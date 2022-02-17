Philips Enterprise Viewer – Vue Motion – vendor neutral image viewer and Philips EMR Tasy electronic medical record win ‘Best in KLAS’ awards

February 17, 2022

Philips Enterprise Viewer – Vue Motion – wins KLAS Research ‘Best in KLAS’ award in Universal Viewer (Imaging) segment

Philips EMR Tasy electronic medical record wins ‘Best in KLAS’ award in EMR leader in international markets segment

AI-enabled enterprise informatics portfolio reinforces Philips’ commitment to enable healthcare providers to advance digital health transformation

Amsterdam, the Netherlands – Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA), a global leader in health technology, today announced its vendor neutral image viewer Philips Enterprise Viewer – Vue Motion – has won KLAS Research’s ‘ 2022 Best in KLAS Universal Viewer (Imaging) ’ award. This marks the fifth consecutive year that Philips’ zero-footprint, enterprise-wide viewer has received recognition in KLAS Research’s customer review-driven awards program. Philips EMR Tasy, which brings patient and operational data together into one single record for health care professionals to help standardize and centralize processes for enhanced efficiency, was also recognized, receiving this year’s ‘ 2022 Best in KLAS for Acute Care EMR (Latin America) ’ award.

The Philips Enterprise Viewer module eliminates the need to download software for medical data or image viewing. The viewer can be embedded in the EHR and patient portal to enable authorized users across the enterprise to quickly and easily view patient data and images with a single log-in. It can be integrated with industry standard DICOM archives or XDS repositories to ensure clinicians have access to current or prior images, reports, video and waveforms studies and other patient data whenever and wherever needed.

Philips EMR Tasy offers one integrated and comprehensive healthcare informatics solution across all care settings through a single database to enable centralized management of clinical, operational and administrative processes. Advanced clinical analytics allow for streamlining workflows, driving quality and efficiency of care and patient safety.

The Best in KLAS report recognizes software and services companies who excel in helping healthcare professionals improve patient care. All rankings are a direct result of the feedback of thousands of providers over the last year. A Best in KLAS award signifies to the healthcare IT industry the commitment and partnership that the top vendors should provide.

“Each year, thousands of healthcare professionals across the globe take the time to share their voice with KLAS,” said Adam Gale, CEO KLAS Research. “They know that sharing their perspective helps vendors to improve and helps their peers make better decisions. These conversations are a constant reminder to me of how necessary accurate, honest, and impartial reporting is in the healthcare industry. The Best in KLAS report and the awards it contains set the standard of excellence for software and services firms. Vendors who win the title of Best in KLAS should celebrate and remember that providers now accept only the best from their products and services. The Best in KLAS award serves as a signal to provider and payer organizations that they should expect excellence from the winning vendors.”

“These awards by KLAS Research demonstrate Philips’ commitment to optimizing workflows to enhance timely, efficient and coordinated information sharing, as well as helping to boost operational efficiencies and clinical decision support,” said Vitor Rocha, Chief Market Leader of Philips North America. “The recognition underscores the effectiveness and value of our connected and secure informatics solutions, allowing us to empower health care professionals to improve the care experience and drive better outcomes for the communities they serve.”

Philips’ solutions connect across care settings both inside and outside of the hospital, to address the quadruple aim of better health outcomes, improved patient and staff experience, while lowering the cost of care. Philips provides an end-to-end portfolio of enterprise informatics solutions that enables patients, clinicians and hospital administrators to fully harness the power of information and translate data into actionable insights – a critical next step to advance the healthcare enterprise, especially while balancing the needs and expectations of staff and patients while implementing with speed and transforming the way care is delivered.

