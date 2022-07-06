Philips Monitors presents the Philips Momentum 279M1RV and 329M1RV, Optimized and Designed for Xbox Gaming with HDMI 2.1

About Philips Monitors

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 6 July 2022 - Philips Monitors has collaborated with Xbox to introduce the, two models designed and optimized for the ultimate Xbox gaming experience. These Red Dot 2020 award-winning gaming models feature HDMI 2.1 4K gaming with high-speed refresh rates on the big screen, low latency mode, and many more essential gaming features to enhance users' gaming experience.Partnering with Xbox, the Philips Momentum 279M1RV and 329M1RV are validated to deliver the best Xbox Series X/S visual performance with, providing the ultimate high-performance Xbox gaming experience that is fully optimized for everything Xbox has to offer. Both the Philips Momentum 279M1RV and 329M1RV feature, the latest HDMI cable connection that has up to triple the bandwidth of HDMI 2.0, allowing for even higher resolutions and frame rate. Beyond providing brilliant visuals, these monitors leverage HDMI 2.1's ability by featuring, meaning these monitors' high-speed refresh rates will display enemy movements on-screen with the smoothness and clarity, allowing you to target and identify enemies with ease. Further enhancing these visuals are, and, optimizing your Xbox gaming experience by creating a more smooth, vivid, and detailed gaming scene alongside accurate, and lush colors. In addition, these Philips Momentum monitors also feature, providing valuable support for reaction time-sensitive games, where low lag and fast pixel response are crucial for competitive gaming.Designed to further enhance gamers' level of immersion, the Philips Momentum 279M1RV and 329M1RV both feature, enabling an immersive virtual surround sound experience, complete with rich bass, dialog enhancement, and maximized volume levels free of any clipping or distortion. Reinforcing this immersive experience,innovatively enhances the content on the screen by creating a halo of light from the monitor which continuously adapts the color and brightness of the emitted light to match an image analyzed by the monitor's fast processor. This unique and immersive viewing and hearing experience is ideal for any form of visual entertainment.Both the 279M1RV and 329M1RV include their own unique specialties which give gamers a significant competitive edge. The 279M1RV featurescompatibility, optimizing graphic synchronization by offering variable refresh rate, syncing the monitor's refresh rate with the graphic card's output for a much smoother gaming experience where images are consistently sharp and detailed. The 329M1RV featuresfast response, eliminating smearing and motion blur to deliver a sharper and more visually precise gaming experience, ideal for gamers who play fast-paced and twitch-sensitive games.The Philips Momentum 279M1RV and 329M1RV include all the essential features for modern connectivity options, multi-tasking, and quality ergonomics, including, and flexible ergonomic adjustments respectively. For gaming enthusiasts who spend hours immersing themselves in their favorite gaming worlds, these Philips Momentum monitors also featureand, allowing gamers to spend longer hours in front of the computer screen with significantly reduced eye fatigue and strain. Philips Monitors' partnership with Microsoft in delivering optimal monitors for Xbox console gaming is yet another mark of Philips Monitors commitment to their customers, delivering them high quality products, pioneering innovation, and understanding thoroughly what users desire and need.For product images: Download link

Hashtag: #PhilipsMonitors

Philips was founded as far back as 1891 in the Netherlands, and has since engaged in more than a century of innovation and entrepreneurship.



Thanks to the company developing timeless business values, Philips has become one of the most highly recognized and trusted brands in the world today. This comes from a tradition of caring about people's needs, innovating based on ever-changing insights, and working to make a positive change in people's lives – traditions as meaningful now as they were in the company's beginnings.



Philips monitors stand for excellent picture quality, and providing innovative solutions to problems people really care about. To reflect this Philips commitment, Philips has created the slogan: 'Innovation and You'. – See more at www.philips.com



