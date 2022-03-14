Philips showcases connected, scalable health informatics solutions at HIMSS22

March 14, 2022

Flexible, secure, cloud-based Philips HealthSuite solutions and innovative business models aim to connect care across settings, address workforce challenges, drive efficiency and improve outcomes

Informatics solutions provide deep insights at the points-of-care in acute, ambulatory, and interventional settings, and beyond to simplify care orchestration for providers and help improve patient outcomes and experience

Amsterdam, the Netherlands and Orlando, Florida, USA – Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA), a global leader in health technology, will showcase its latest secure, connected and scalable informatics solutions during the HIMSS22 Global Health Conference & Exhibition . Philips will share its deep clinical and operational expertise to support healthcare providers’ digital transformations and showcase its informatics suite that delivers data-driven actionable insights to advance precision care, support care along each patient’s pathway and improve transitions across care settings. Philips will spotlight how its integrated solutions address some of the most urgent needs that the industry faces today, including staff shortages and cybersecurity threats.

As care settings extend beyond the hospital, with increasing ambulatory and home care, the health IT landscape is growing accordingly. Health systems are seeking ways to improve patient and provider experiences and better deliver care throughout the continuum by connecting data from various points-of-care and disparate systems. Cloud-based, integrated platforms are increasingly recognized for their ability to liberate data from siloes and derive meaningful insights that support workflows enabling precise, proactive and integrated care delivery. With HealthSuite at its center, Philips brings a secure, interoperable and future-ready informatics platform that integrates live-streaming, high-fidelity data with contextual decision support, presenting actionable insights for individual patients and at scale.

“Digital transformation and a faster adoption of digital technologies is possible, as we have seen during the COVID-19 pandemic. How we partner with our customers to serve their evolving needs across operations and patient care is more essential than ever, especially as healthcare organizations face many challenges – from staffing shortages, to security challenges, to gaps in patient care” said Roy Jakobs , Chief Business Leader Connected Care, Philips. “We aim to be the caregiver’s trusted partner, by providing a secure backbone, revealing patient insights at the point-of-care and beyond, to help drive confident clinical and operational decision making as part of their ecosystem. We are with our customers at every step of innovation to streamline workflows, accelerate diagnosis and treatment, and optimize patient and staff experiences.”

Industry recognition

Philips’ commitment to empowering clinicians with meaningful innovation and actionable insights is evident in its latest accolades. Most recently, the purpose-built, cloud-based Philips HealthSuite Platform, which serves as the foundation of Philips’ informatics innovation, was recognized in the 2021 Gartner® Market Guide for Digital Health Platforms. Additionally, Philips received two ‘Best in KLAS’ awards from KLAS Research for Philips Enterprise Viewer – Vue Motion – and Philips EMR Tasy electronic medical record.

Advancing care pathways across the continuum

Visitors to the Philips Booth (#2501) at HIMSS will experience a full suite of integrated informatics solutions, ranging from emergency care, to precision diagnosis, to ambulatory and home care, with a focus on integrated solutions across the following key care pathways:

Ambulatory Cardiac Care: Philips’ portfolio of cardiology solutions can help make care delivery accurate, comprehensive and efficient, with clinically validated ambulatory cardiac diagnostics, monitoring services and a cardiac data platform that integrates data from almost any remote cardiac monitoring device. In a recent example, Philips announced the results of a study [1] that found 30-days of a continuous monitoring program using Philips BioTel Heart MCOT patch improved atrial fibrillation detection rates among post-cryptogenic stroke patients, while minimizing cost and reducing the risk of secondary stroke.

Integrated Diagnostics: Philips HealthSuite Interoperability is a fully integrated cloud-enabled Health IT platform that meets diverse workflow needs across the imaging enterprise, enabling better integration of imaging and related data across various clinical service lines. Philips Enterprise Performance Analytics – PerformanceBridge – will provide real-time insights in utilization and clinical operations in radiology and cardiology to help better leverage the workforce, enhance efficiencies and improve care delivery and patient experience. Both innovations are part of Philips Data Management and Interoperability Solutions [2], an integrated, scalable portfolio of innovative technologies, analytics and professional services, designed to support healthcare providers to continuously improve performance. Philips will also highlight its market leading Enterprise Imaging solutions and the emerging clinical applications on that platform as it helps health systems to accelerate in their progress along the HIMSS Digital Imaging Adoption Model (DIAM) .

Acute Patient Management: Philips’ acute patient management solutions help accelerate diagnosis and treatment, identify changes through precise and continuous patient monitoring and help provide accurate and predictive surveillance based on multi device and systems patient data so caregivers can provide a timely response with confidence. In defining moments and throughout the patient journey, Philips aims to extend the sight and reach of providers across settings and through transitions to orchestrate better patient experiences, effective care management and optimal outcomes.

Philips at HIMSS22

Visitors to Philips’ booth will be able to participate in two immersive experiences that showcase Philips’ connected care approach from pre-hospital to post-discharge, one in which they follow an arrythmia patient’s end-to-end connected care journey, and one highlighting the experience of a patient in critical condition.

Throughout the week, Philips will also spotlight news regarding the latest release of Philips Capsule Surveillance solution, as well as an update on Philips’ cybersecurity services . Philips will also host Philips Live! Forum sessions in its booth, featuring presentations from Philips executives, customers and industry leaders discussing the latest topics in health informatics including remote patient monitoring, virtual care, precision diagnostics, AI, interoperability, cybersecurity, cloud innovation and more. Philips thought leaders will also participate in various HIMSS executive sessions roundtables, general education and industry solution sessions. A complete list of presenters, topics, dates and times is available here .

For more information on Philips’ full portfolio of informatics solutions being showcased in Booth #2501 at the HIMSS22 Global Health Conference & Exhibition, taking place from March 14-18 in Orlando, FL, please visit www.philips.com/himss and follow @PhilipsLiveFrom for #HIMSS22 updates throughout the event.

[1] Medic G, Kotsopoulos N, Connolly MP, Lavelle J, Norlock V, Wadhwa M, Mohr BA, Derkac WM. Mobile Cardiac Outpatient Telemetry Patch vs Implantable Loop Recorder in Cryptogenic Stroke Patients in the US - Cost-Minimization Model. Med Devices (Auckl). 2021 Dec 18;14:445-458. doi: 10.2147/MDER.S337142. PMID: 34955658; PMCID: PMC8694406. https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC8694406/

[2] Pending 510(k) approval and not available for sale. For demonstration purposes only.

For further information, please contact:

Anna Hogrebe

Philips Global Press Office

Tel.: +1 416 270 67 57

E-mail: anna.hogrebe@philips.com

Kathy O’Reilly

Philips Group Press Office

Tel.: +1 978 221 8919

E-mail: kathy.oreilly@philips.com

About Royal Philips

Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA) is a leading health technology company focused on improving people's health and well-being, and enabling better outcomes across the health continuum – from healthy living and prevention, to diagnosis, treatment and home care. Philips leverages advanced technology and deep clinical and consumer insights to deliver integrated solutions. Headquartered in the Netherlands, the company is a leader in diagnostic imaging, image-guided therapy, patient monitoring and health informatics, as well as in consumer health and home care. Philips generated 2021 sales of EUR 17.2 billion and employs approximately 78,000 employees with sales and services in more than 100 countries. News about Philips can be found at www.philips.com/newscenter .

Attachments