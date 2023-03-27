Philips Virtual Care Management offers a comprehensive approach to telehealth for patients, providers and payers

March 27, 2023

New solution demonstrates proven results in improving patient engagement, health outcomes, and lowering cost of care while enabling workflow efficiencies

Amsterdam, the Netherlands – Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA), a global leader in health technology, today announced the debut of Philips Virtual Care Management , a comprehensive portfolio of flexible solutions and services to help health systems, providers, payers and employer groups more meaningfully motivate and deeply connect with patients from virtually anywhere. Philips Virtual Care Management can help reduce pressure on hospital staff by decreasing emergency department visits, as well as reducing the cost of care through better management of chronic disease [1][2].

Every year, chronic condition management represents 90% of healthcare expenditures in the USA [3]. Philips Virtual Care Management’s condition-specific protocols now include diabetes, hypertension, heart disease, chronic kidney disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), as well as gestational programs for diabetes and hypertension. These protocols combine with connected devices and engagement tools on a secure, interoperable cloud-based platform to deliver rich data and actionable insights that enable timely intervention and workflow efficiencies. Licensed clinical professionals offer monitoring and personalized health coaching; and Philips’ expert-led professional services round out the all-inclusive offering to help customers plan, customize, implement, activate and sustain each program.

“Virtual care is paving the way to meaningfully reduce the cost of care through fewer hospitalizations and emergency department visits,” said Nick Wilson, General Manager, Ambulatory Virtual Care at Philips. “Care providers and health systems today are often short on time and resources, accelerating the need to find new ways to gain visibility into patients’ health amid an overwhelming variety of options. For patients, the opportunity to understand and take proactive control of their health can potentially lead to improved outcomes.”

Proven results

Philips’ advanced virtual care program goes beyond traditional remote patient management with scalable solutions and services that help to foster strong patient engagement, empower healthier behaviors, expand access to care, improve outcomes, and lower healthcare costs. Recent studies using Philips Virtual Care Management products and services demonstrated impressive results:

Patients saw a 38% average reduction in emergency department visits [1][2]

Patients experienced an average HbA1c, or blood glucose, reduction of 3.06% [1][4]

Results suggest potential savings of USD 3,086 annual claims per patient or member [1][2]

Results suggest fewer 30- and 90-day hospitalizations compared to usual care [1][5]

A comprehensive program with a flexible fit

The highly configurable Philips Virtual Care Management solution offers health systems, providers, payers and employer groups the unique ability to customize their program in a way that shapes and scales with their evolving needs. Philips’ legacy of clinical expertise brings a clearly defined, comprehensive approach to an otherwise fragmented virtual care market by working alongside customers to help them centralize and customize their Philips Virtual Care Management program, optimize workflow and improve outcomes.

On Tuesday, March 28 at 12:00 CT, Nick Wilson will showcase Philips Virtual Care Management on the Tech Talks stage at ViVE 2023 in Nashville during a brief session entitled “ Unlock the power of human-centered care, virtually anywhere .” To learn more about Philips’ extensive portfolio of ambulatory virtual care solutions, visit Philips booth #1404 at ViVE or philips.com/virtualcaremanagement .

Philips Virtual Care Management is not currently available outside the USA.

[1] Magee MF, Baker KM, Fernandez SJ, et al. Redesigning ambulatory care management for uncontrolled type 2 diabetes: a prospective cohort study of the impact of a Boot Camp model on outcomes. BMJ Open Diabetes Res Care. 2019;7(1):e000731. Published 2019 Nov 13. doi:10.1136/bmjdrc-2019-000731.

[2] A Diabetes Care Management Program for uncontrolled type 2 diabetes in a predominantly African American population amortized over the study cohort due to reduced risk of all factors hospitalization after 90 days compared to usual care.

[3] Remote patient monitoring system market size, share and trends analysis report by product (vital sign monitors, specialized monitors), by end use, by application, and segment forecasts, 2022-2030. Grand View Research. Accessed November 16, 2022.

[4] Following a 90-day diabetes care management program in 366 subjects with type 2 diabetes, average baseline HbA1c: 11.2%.

[5] 30 day incidence risk ratio = Intervention (0.21, 95%CI 0.07 to 0.60; p=0.003) vs control (1.14, 95%CI 0.47 to 2.75; p=0.77); between group (p=0.02). 90 day IIR = intervention (0.23, 95%CI 0.11 to 0.50, p<0.001) vs. control (1.58, 95%CI 0.750 to 3.33; p=0.23); between group (P<0.001).

