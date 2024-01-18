Phoenix Interior Design & Home Improvement, Custom Fabrications Announced

Kristen Ketterson, the certified professional interior designer behind Interior Motifs (602-515-8894) in Phoenix, Arizona, is pleased to now be offering custom fabrications as a part of her full-service interior design work.

Kristen Ketterson is pleased to announce that Interior Motifs’ services now include custom fabrications. She hopes that this new offering will allow her design firm to create truly unique and personalized interiors for their clients and to bring their vision to life in a way that goes beyond standard or conventional ‘off the rack’ pieces and style selections.

More information is available at https://www.yourinteriormotifs.com/

In addition to her extensive interior design services—which encompass space planning, interior and exterior paint, window treatments, lighting, furniture purchasing and placement, staging, accessorizing, and more—Kristen Ketterson is now embracing the world of custom design.

As a recent article on Beautiful Homes magazine described, in 2024 the governing word for interior design is custom because custom fabrications and custom home design give homeowners superior quality, specialized solutions and greater visual beauty and dynamism.

Kristen Ketterson agrees, and she is pleased to be helping her clients enjoy more unique and personalized interiors which can reflect their home use needs, whether it be for a custom bookshelf and storage solution, for an interior water feature, for custom furniture, bespoke artworks, or any other feature.

Ketterson has connections with local, national and international craftspeople and will always source the most talented and renowned artisans within her clients’ budget.

Whether a client wants to redo one room, is moving into a new home or is doing a whole home remodel, Interior Motifs is confident they are the right choice.

About Interior Motifs

Interior Motifs is the design firm of Kristen Ketterson, a highly experienced and credentialed interior designer and a three-time Best of Houzz award winner.

One happy client from Scottsdale said of Interior Motifs' work: “Kristen really takes an interest in the lifestyle and tastes of her clients so she can help them design a home that is both beautiful and functional. She is detailed and very meticulous in her design ideas and the placement of accent pieces. She always makes sure the colors, layout, and function of your home will lend itself to best complement your lifestyle. I would recommend Kristen for any home design/decorating project.”

For more information, visit https://www.yourinteriormotifs.com/

