Phoenix Neurodiagnostic EEG Testing: Continuous Monitoring Services Updated

NeuLine Health Management (844-212-5321) announces its 72-hour ambulatory electroencephalogram (EEG) testing services, now available to patients in Phoenix.

Phoenix residents with neurological concerns, such as seizures, epilepsy, or sleep disorders, can now undergo EEG testing in the comfort of their own homes. In addition to being more comfortable and convenient than a test performed at a hospital, NeuLine’s ambulatory EEG allows for closer monitoring and faster intervention, with real-time access through NeuLine X, the company’s proprietary cloud-based EEG review portal.

More information is available at https://neulinehealth.com/

In comparison with the standard EEG test, which records brain activity for approximately 20 minutes, an ambulatory EEG is a more efficient diagnostic tool, as it is more likely to capture silent seizures and other abnormal patterns that may otherwise not be detected. NeuLine explains that another advantage of the newly announced service is its affordability, as the patient does not need to pay for a hospital stay.

“The at-home ambulatory EEG is a cost-effective alternative, typically costing less than half the price of inpatient care,” said a representative for the company. “Additionally, NeuLine’s at-home ambulatory EEG allows patients to be treated sooner, as the wait time for inpatient care may take weeks or months.”

The company adds that at-home testing typically has more accurate results, as the patient’s anxiety is minimal due to them being in familiar surroundings. The test is painless and allows the patient to go about their normal activities.

The procedure is similar to a routine EEG. NeuLine’s technician will place EG wires on the patient’s head and attach them to a small, portable recording device. The device is also equipped with a video camera to keep track of the patient’s daily activities. At the end of the 72-hour period, the technician removes the equipment, and the results are reviewed by NeuLine’s board-certified neurologist and sent to the patient’s healthcare provider.

Ambulatory EEG tests can be used to diagnose several neurological conditions, including Alzheimer’s, dementia, epilepsy, Parkinson’s, post-traumatic stress syndrome, and traumatic brain injury. NeuLine encourages patients who have symptoms of these conditions and who have been identified as candidates for an EEG by their neurologist to schedule an appointment. The team emphasizes that prompt diagnosis and early treatment improve the outcomes for many of these conditions.

“It was such a blessing to have Perrisha Scott as my tech for my 72-hour EEG,” said a satisfied patient. “She was so kind and friendly. She put me at ease and answered all my questions on what to expect during the 72 hours. She made the whole experience much more pleasant and relaxing than I could have expected.”

