Phoenix New Media Reports First Quarter 2021 Unaudited Financial Results

BEIJING, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE: FENG) ("Phoenix New Media", "ifeng" or the "Company"), a leading new media company in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021.

Mr. Shuang Liu, CEO of Phoenix New Media, commented, "During the first quarter of 2021, we adapted to the evolving advertising landscape and implemented active measures to increase user traffic, enhance user engagement, and improve user retention. Those measures include producing more exclusive, premium, and original content, leveraging social media distribution to reach a broader audience, and augmenting our premium content pool operations. In addition, we continued to explore new business initiatives to diversify our revenue sources and increase our ability to manage macro risks. Going forward, we will continue to focus on fortifying our leadership in news reporting, expanding our new media influence to build a solid foundation for sustainable growth. We seek to leverage our core competencies to capitalize on emerging opportunities as the economy recovers in 2021."

Mr. Edward Lu, CFO of Phoenix New Media, further stated, "Certain segment of our advertising business experienced continued pressure during the first quarter of 2021, thus causing our net advertising revenue to decline slightly year over year. However, thanks to our continued efforts in diversifying our revenue streams, the growth in our paid services revenues partially offset the decline in our net advertising revenues. This led to our total revenues remaining relatively steady on a year-over-year basis. Going forward, we believe that the recovery of our brand advertising business, combined with the progress we have achieved in various new business initiatives, is setting the stage for a revitalization of our future growth."

First Quarter 2021 Financial Results

As disclosed in the second quarter 2020 unaudited financial results announcement made on August 17, 2020, the Company sold all of its investment in Beijing Yitian Xindong Network Technology Co., Ltd. ("Yitian Xindong" or "Tadu") in the second quarter of 2020 and the disposal of Tadu was qualified for reporting as a "discontinued operation" in the Company's financial statements. Accordingly, Tadu's results of operations have been excluded from the Company's results from continuing operations in the condensed consolidated statements of comprehensive income/(loss) and are presented in separate line items as discontinued operations for all prior periods. The financial information and non-GAAP financial information disclosed in this press release is presented on a continuing operations basis, unless otherwise specifically stated.

REVENUES

Total revenues in the first quarter of 2021 decreased by 2.3% to RMB226.1 million (US$34.5 million) from RMB231.4 million in the same period of 2020, primarily due to the year-over-year decline in the Company's net advertising revenues.

Net advertising revenues in the first quarter of 2021 decreased by 3.5% to RMB201.3 million (US$30.7 million) from RMB208.7 million in the same period of 2020, mainly due to the reduction in advertising budgets of advertisers in certain industries in the first quarter of 2021.

Paid services revenues[1] in the first quarter of 2021 increased by 9.3% to RMB24.8 million (US$3.8 million) from RMB22.7 million in the same period of 2020. Revenues from paid contents in the first quarter of 2021 decreased by 11.8% to RMB10.5 million (US$1.6 million) from RMB11.9 million in the same period of 2020, mainly due to the broader market conditions reflecting the trend towards free online reading. Revenues from E-commerce and others in the first quarter of 2021 increased by 32.4% to RMB14.3 million (US$2.2 million) from RMB10.8 million in the same period of 2020, which was mainly caused by the increase in revenues from E-commerce and online real estate related services.

COST OF REVENUES

Cost of revenues in the first quarter of 2021 increased by 2.7% to RMB108.1 million (US$16.5 million) from RMB105.3 million in the same period of 2020. The increase in cost of revenues was mainly due to the following:

Content and operational costs in the first quarter of 2021 increased by 5.4% to RMB91.7 million ( US$14.0 million ) from RMB87.0 million in the same period of 2020, mainly caused by the resumption of normal operations in the first quarter of 2021 as compared to decreased operational activities in the same period of 2020 due to COVID-19 impact in China at that time. Share-based compensation included in the content and operational costs in the first quarter of 2021 decreased to RMB0.3 million ( US$0.05 million ) from RMB1.1 million in the same period of 2020.

The increase was partially offset by the following:

Revenue sharing fees in the first quarter of 2021 decreased by 39.5% to RMB2.6 million ( US$0.4 million ) from RMB4.3 million in the same period of 2020, mainly due to the decrease in revenue sharing fees paid to telecom operators.

( ) from in the same period of 2020, mainly due to the decrease in revenue sharing fees paid to telecom operators. Bandwidth costs in the first quarter of 2021 decreased slightly to RMB13.8 million ( US$2.1 million ) from RMB14.0 million in the same period of 2020.

GROSS PROFIT

Gross profit in the first quarter of 2021 decreased by 6.4% to RMB118.0 million (US$18.0 million) from RMB126.1 million in the same period of 2020. Gross margin in the first quarter of 2021 decreased to 52.2% from 54.5% in the same period of 2020, mainly caused by the year-over-year increase in cost of revenues as well as the year-over-year decrease in revenues in the first quarter of 2021, as explained above.

To supplement the financial measures presented in accordance with the United States Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"), the Company has presented certain non-GAAP financial measures in this press release, which excluded the impact of certain reconciling items as stated in the "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section below. The related reconciliations to GAAP financial measures are presented in the accompanying "Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Results of Operation Measures to the Nearest Comparable GAAP Measures."

Non-GAAP gross margin in the first quarter of 2021, excluding share-based compensation, decreased to 52.3% from 55.0% in the same period of 2020.

OPERATING EXPENSES AND LOSS FROM OPERATIONS

Total operating expenses in the first quarter of 2021 decreased by 18.8% to RMB159.9 million (US$24.4 million) from RMB197.0 million in the same period of 2020, mainly due to the decrease in the Company's traffic acquisition expenses and the personnel-related expenses caused by the Company's strict cost control measures taken to enhance its operating efficiency. Share-based compensation included in operating expenses in the first quarter of 2021 was RMB1.0 million (US$0.2 million), compared to RMB1.6 million in the same period of 2020.

Loss from operations in the first quarter of 2021 was RMB41.9 million (US$6.4 million), compared to RMB70.9 million in the same period of 2020. Operating margin in the first quarter of 2021 was negative 18.6%, compared to negative 30.7% in the same period of 2020.

Non-GAAP loss from operations in the first quarter of 2021, which excluded share-based compensation, was RMB40.7 million (US$6.2 million), compared to RMB68.3 million in the same period of 2020. Non-GAAP operating margin in the first quarter of 2021, excluding share-based compensation, was negative 18.0%, compared to negative 29.5% in the same period of 2020.

OTHER INCOME OR LOSS

Other income or loss reflects net interest income, foreign currency exchange gain or loss, income or loss from equity method investments, net of impairment, changes in fair value of forward contract in relation to disposal of investments in Particle and others, net[2]. Total net other income in the first quarter of 2021 was RMB12.5 million (US$1.9 million), compared to RMB24.3 million in the same period of 2020.

Net interest income in the first quarter of 2021 increased to RMB10.7 million ( US$1.6 million ) from RMB6.4 million in the same period of 2020.

( ) from in the same period of 2020. Foreign currency exchange loss in the first quarter of 2021 was RMB2.8 million ( US$0.4 million ), compared to RMB1.7 million in the same period of 2020.

( ), compared to in the same period of 2020. Loss from equity method investments, net of impairment, in the first quarter of 2021 was RMB0.1 million ( US$0.02 million ), compared to RMB0.2 million in the same period of 2020.

( ), compared to in the same period of 2020. Changes in fair value of forward contract in relation to disposal of investments in Particle in the first quarter of 2021 was nil, compared to a gain of RMB14.7 million in the same period of 2020.

in the same period of 2020. Others, net, in the first quarter of 2021 decreased to RMB4.7 million ( US$0.7 million ), from RMB5.1 million in the same period of 2020.

NET LOSS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ATTRIBUTABLE TO PHOENIX NEW MEDIA LIMITED

Net loss from continuing operations attributable to Phoenix New Media Limited in the first quarter of 2021 was RMB29.2 million (US$4.5 million), compared to RMB38.6 million in the same period of 2020. Net margin from continuing operations in the first quarter of 2021 was negative 12.9%, compared to negative 16.7% in the same period of 2020. Net loss from continuing operations per diluted ordinary share in the first quarter of 2021 was RMB0.05 (US$0.01), compared to a net loss from continuing operations per diluted ordinary share of RMB0.07 in the same period of 2020.

Non-GAAP net loss from continuing operations attributable to Phoenix New Media Limited, which excluded share-based compensation, income or loss from equity method investments, net of impairment, and changes in fair value of forward contract in relation to disposal of investments in Particle as applicable, was RMB27.8 million (US$4.2 million) in the first quarter of 2021, compared to RMB50.5 million in the same period of 2020. Non-GAAP net margin from continuing operations in the first quarter of 2021 was negative 12.3%, compared to negative 21.8% in the same period of 2020. Non-GAAP net loss from continuing operations per diluted ADS[3] in the first quarter of 2021 was RMB0.38 (US$0.06), compared to RMB0.69 in the same period of 2020.

In the first quarter of 2021, the Company's weighted average number of ADSs used in the computation of diluted net loss per ADS was 72,790,541. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had a total of 582,324,325 ordinary shares outstanding, or the equivalent of 72,790,541 ADSs.

CERTAIN BALANCE SHEET ITEMS

As of March 31, 2021, the Company's cash and cash equivalents, term deposits and short term investments and restricted cash were RMB1.58 billion (US$240.9 million).

Business Outlook

For the second quarter of 2021, the Company expects its total revenues to be between RMB263.8 million and RMB283.8 million; net advertising revenues are expected to be between RMB244.8 million and RMB259.8 million; and paid services revenues are expected to be between RMB19.0 million and RMB24.0 million.

All of the above forecasts reflect the current and preliminary view of the Company's management, which are subject to change and substantial uncertainty, particularly in view of the potential impact of the COVID-19 outbreak, the effects of which are difficult to analyse and predict.

The Company will hold a conference call at 9:00 p.m. U.S. Eastern Time on May 10, 2021 (May 11, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. Beijing/Hong Kong time) to discuss its first quarter 2021 unaudited financial results and operating performance.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement the consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with the United States Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"), Phoenix New Media Limited uses non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP income or loss from operations, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income or loss from continuing operations attributable to Phoenix New Media Limited, non-GAAP net margin from continuing operations and non-GAAP net income or loss from continuing operations per diluted ADS, each of which is a non-GAAP financial measure. Non-GAAP gross profit is gross profit excluding share-based compensation. Non-GAAP gross margin is non-GAAP gross profit divided by total revenues. Non-GAAP income or loss from operations is income or loss from operations excluding share-based compensation and impairment of goodwill. Non-GAAP operating margin is non-GAAP income or loss from operations divided by total revenues. Non-GAAP net income or loss from continuing operations attributable to Phoenix New Media Limited is net income or loss from continuing operations attributable to Phoenix New Media Limited excluding share-based compensation, impairment of goodwill, income or loss from equity method investments, net of impairment, gain on disposal of available-for-sale debt investments and changes in fair value of forward contract in relation to disposal of investments in Particle. Non-GAAP net margin from continuing operations is non-GAAP net income or loss from continuing operations attributable to Phoenix New Media Limited divided by total revenues. Non-GAAP net income or loss from continuing operations per diluted ADS is non-GAAP net income or loss from continuing operations attributable to Phoenix New Media Limited divided by weighted average number of diluted ADSs. The Company believes that separate analysis and exclusion of the aforementioned non-GAAP to GAAP reconciling items add clarity to the constituent parts of its performance. The Company reviews these non-GAAP financial measures together with the related GAAP financial measures to obtain a better understanding of its operating performance. It uses these non-GAAP financial measures for planning, forecasting and measuring results against the forecast. The Company believes that using these non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate its business allows both management and investors to assess the Company's performance against its competitors and ultimately monitor its capacity to generate returns for investors. The Company also believes that these non-GAAP financial measures are useful supplemental information for investors and analysts to assess its operating performance without the effect of items like share-based compensation, income or loss from equity method investments, net of impairment, which have been and will continue to be significant recurring items, and without the effect of impairment of goodwill, gain on disposal of available-for-sale debt investments and changes in fair value of forward contract in relation to disposal of investments in Particle which have been significant and one-time items. However, the use of these non-GAAP financial measures has material limitations as an analytical tool. One of the limitations of using these non-GAAP financial measures is that they do not include all items that impact the Company's gross profit, income or loss from operations and net income or loss attributable to Phoenix New Media Limited for the period. In addition, because these non-GAAP financial measures are not calculated in the same manner by all companies, they may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures used by other companies. In light of the foregoing limitations, you should not consider these non-GAAP financial measures in isolation from, or as an alternative to, the financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Phoenix New Media Limited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Amounts in thousands)

















December 31,

March 31,

March 31,

2020* 2021

2021



RMB

RMB

US$



Audited

Unaudited

Unaudited ASSETS











Current assets:











Cash and cash equivalents

357,796

393,550

60,067 Term deposits and short term investments

1,280,033

1,159,786

177,018 Restricted cash

31,039

25,093

3,830 Accounts receivable, net

675,616

578,900

88,357 Amounts due from related parties

32,587

34,859

5,321 Prepayment and other current assets

42,846

48,602

7,418 Total current assets

2,419,917

2,240,790

342,011 Non-current assets:











Property and equipment, net

62,649

56,437

8,614 Intangible assets, net

12,396

12,347

1,885 Available-for-sale debt investments

36,662

35,150

5,365 Equity investments, net

94,821

108,714

16,593 Deferred tax assets

86,867

89,140

13,605 Operating lease right-of- use assets, net

49,487

42,466

6,482 Other non-current assets

9,753

9,293

1,418 Total non-current assets

352,635

353,547

53,962 Total assets

2,772,552

2,594,337

395,973 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY











Current liabilities:











Accounts payable

221,203

201,052

30,687 Amounts due to related parties

34,420

32,784

5,004 Advances from customers

38,835

36,528

5,575 Taxes payable

402,610

397,725

60,705 Salary and welfare payable

156,599

88,707

13,539 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

172,376

129,611

19,782 Operating lease liabilities

36,370

32,385

4,943 Total current liabilities

1,062,413

918,792

140,235 Non-current liabilities:











Deferred tax liabilities

1,312

1,312

200 Long-term liabilities

28,182

28,182

4,301 Operating lease liabilities

16,672

10,174

1,553 Total non-current liabilities

46,166

39,668

6,054 Total liabilities

1,108,579

958,460

146,289 Shareholders' equity:











Phoenix New Media Limited shareholders' equity:











Class A ordinary shares

17,499

17,499

2,671 Class B ordinary shares

22,053

22,053

3,366 Additional paid-in capital

1,620,580

1,621,904

247,551 Statutory reserves

92,017

92,017

14,045 Accumulated deficit

(88,191)

(117,364)

(17,914) Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(28,214)

(27,927)

(4,262) Total Phoenix New Media Limited shareholders' equity

1,635,744

1,608,182

245,457 Noncontrolling interests

28,229

27,695

4,227 Total shareholders' equity

1,663,973

1,635,877

249,684 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

2,772,552

2,594,337

395,973













* Derived from audited financial statements included in the Company's Form 20-F dated April 28, 2021.





Phoenix New Media Limited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income/(loss) (Amounts in thousands, except for number of shares and per share (or ADS) data)

































Three Months Ended

March 31,

December 31,

March 31,

March 31,

2020

2020

2021

2021

RMB

RMB

RMB

US$















Revenues:













Net advertising revenues 208,710

336,653

201,313

30,726 Paid service revenues 22,666

25,546

24,778

3,782 Total revenues 231,376

362,199

226,091

34,508 Cost of revenues (105,298)

(179,224)

(108,104)

(16,500) Gross profit 126,078

182,975

117,987

18,008 Operating expenses:













Sales and marketing expenses (81,623)

(75,660)

(64,843)

(9,898) General and administrative expenses (70,272)

(70,716)

(54,828)

(8,368) Technology and product development expenses (45,111)

(42,617)

(40,275)

(6,147) Impairment of goodwill -

(22,786)

-

- Total operating expenses (197,006)

(211,779)

(159,946)

(24,413) Loss from operations (70,928)

(28,804)

(41,959)

(6,405) Other income/(loss):













Interest income, net 6,402

9,309

10,740

1,639 Foreign currency exchange (loss)/gain (1,728)

3,921

(2,765)

(422) Loss from equity method investments, net of

impairment (236)

(179)

(107)

(16) Gain on disposal of available-for-sale debt

investments -

477,254

-

- Changes in fair value of forward contract in relation to

disposal of investments in Particle 14,744

-

-

- Others, net 5,116

8,770

4,670

713 (Loss)/income from continuing operations before

income taxes (46,630)

470,271

(29,421)

(4,491) Income tax benefit/(expense) 757

(14,793)

(250)

(38) Net (loss)/income from continuing operations (45,873)

455,478

(29,671)

(4,529) Net loss from discontinued operations, net of

income taxes (44,497)

-

-

- Net (loss)/income (90,370)

455,478

(29,671)

(4,529) Net loss/(income) attributable to noncontrolling

interests:













Net loss/(income) from continuing operations

attributable to noncontrolling interests 7,254

(700)

498

76 Net loss from discontinued operations attributable to

noncontrolling interests 22,875

-

-

- Net loss/(income) attributable to noncontrolling

interests 30,129

(700)

498

76 Net (loss)/income attributable to Phoenix New

Media Limited:













Net (loss)/income from continuing operations

attributable to Phoenix New Media Limited (38,619)

454,778

(29,173)

(4,453) Net loss from discontinued operations attributable to

Phoenix New Media Limited (21,622)

-

-

- Net (loss)/income attributable to Phoenix New

Media Limited (60,241)

454,778

(29,173)

(4,453) Net (loss)/income (90,370)

455,478

(29,671)

(4,529) Other comprehensive loss, net of tax: fair value

remeasurement for available-for-sale debt investments -

(2,736)

(1,730)

(264) Other comprehensive loss, net of tax: reclassification

adjustment for disposal of available-for-sale debt

investments -

(491,197)

-

- Other comprehensive income/(loss), net of tax: foreign

currency translation adjustment 30,428

(41,326)

2,017

308 Comprehensive loss (59,942)

(79,781)

(29,384)

(4,485) Comprehensive loss/(income) attributable to

noncontrolling interests 30,129

(700)

498

76 Comprehensive loss attributable to Phoenix New

Media Limited (29,813)

(80,481)

(28,886)

(4,409) Basic net (loss)/income per Class A and Class B

ordinary share:













-Continuing operations (0.07)

0.78

(0.05)

(0.01) -Discontinued operations (0.03)

-

-

- Basic net (loss)/income per Class A and Class B

ordinary share (0.10)

0.78

(0.05)

(0.01) Diluted net (loss)/income per Class A and Class B

ordinary share:













-Continuing operations (0.07)

0.78

(0.05)

(0.01) -Discontinued operations (0.03)

-

-

- Diluted net (loss)/income per Class A and Class B

ordinary share (0.10)

0.78

(0.05)

(0.01) Basic (loss)/income per ADS (1 ADS represents 8

Class A ordinary shares):













-Continuing operations (0.53)

6.25

(0.40)

(0.06) -Discontinued operations (0.30)

-

-

- Basic net (loss)/income per ADS (1 ADS represents

8 Class A ordinary shares) (0.83)

6.25

(0.40)

(0.06) Diluted net (loss)/income per ADS (1 ADS

represents 8 Class A ordinary shares)：













-Continuing operations (0.53)

6.25

(0.40)

(0.06) -Discontinued operations (0.30)

-

-

- Diluted net (loss)/income per ADS (1 ADS

represents 8 Class A ordinary shares) (0.83)

6.25

(0.40)

(0.06) Weighted average number of Class A and Class B

ordinary shares used in computing net (loss)/income per

share:













Basic 582,324,325

582,324,325

582,324,325

582,324,325 Diluted 582,324,325

582,324,325

582,324,325

582,324,325

Phoenix New Media Limited Condensed Segments Information (Amounts in thousands)

















Three Months Ended

March 31,

December 31,

March 31,

March 31,

2020

2020

2021

2021

RMB

RMB

RMB

US$

Unaudited

Unaudited

Unaudited

Unaudited Revenues:













Net advertising service 208,710

336,653

201,313

30,726 Paid services 22,666

25,546

24,778

3,782 Total revenues 231,376

362,199

226,091

34,508 Cost of revenues













Net advertising service 97,233

165,581

101,255

15,455 Paid services 8,065

13,643

6,849

1,045 Total cost of revenues 105,298

179,224

108,104

16,500 Gross profit













Net advertising service 111,477

171,072

100,058

15,271 Paid services 14,601

11,903

17,929

2,737 Total gross profit 126,078

182,975

117,987

18,008

Phoenix New Media Limited Condensed Information of Cost of Revenues (Amounts in thousands)

















Three Months Ended

March 31,

December 31,

March 31,

March 31,

2020

2020

2021

2021

RMB

RMB

RMB

US$

Unaudited

Unaudited

Unaudited

Unaudited Revenue sharing fees 4,256

6,897

2,571

392 Content and operational costs 87,030

158,458

91,717

13,999 Bandwidth costs 14,012

13,869

13,816

2,109 Total cost of revenues 105,298

179,224

108,104

16,500

Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Results of Operations Measures to the Nearest Comparable GAAP Measures (Amounts in thousands, except for number of ADSs and per ADS data)





































Three Months Ended March 31, 2020

Three Months Ended December 31, 2020

Three Months Ended March 31, 2021

GAAP

Non-GAAP

Adjustments

Non-

GAAP

GAAP

Non-GAAP

Adjustments

Non-

GAAP

GAAP

Non-GAAP

Adjustments

Non-

GAAP

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

Unaudited

Unaudited

Unaudited

Unaudited

Unaudited

Unaudited

Unaudited

Unaudited

Unaudited Gross profit 126,078

1,141 (1) 127,219

182,975

229 (1) 183,204

117,987

268 (1) 118,255 Gross margin 54.5%





55.0%

50.5%





50.6%

52.2%





52.3%





2,666 (1)







2,734 (1)







1,288 (1)







- (2)







22,786 (2)







- (2)

Loss from operations (70,928)

2,666

(68,262)

(28,804)

25,520

(3,284)

(41,959)

1,288

(40,671) Operating margin (30.7)%





(29.5)%

(8.0)%





(0.9)%

(18.6)%





(18.0)%





2,666 (1)







2,734 (1)







1,288 (1)







- (2)







22,786 (2)







- (2)







236 (3)







179 (3)







107 (3)







- (4)







(573,860) (4)







- (4)







(14,744) (5)







- (5)







- (5)







- (6)







(11,393) (6)







- (6)







- (7)







96,606 (7)







- (7)

Net (loss)/income from continuing

operations attributable to Phoenix

New Media Limited (38,619)

(11,842)

(50,461)

454,778

(462,948)

(8,170)

(29,173)

1,395

(27,778) Net margin (16.7)%





(21.8)%

125.6%





(2.3)%

(12.9)%





(12.3)% Net (loss)/income per ADS-diluted (0.53)





(0.69)

6.25





(0.11)

(0.40)





(0.38) Weighted average number of ADSs used i

n computing diluted net (loss)/income

per ADS 72,790,541





72,790,541

72,790,541





72,790,541

72,790,541





72,790,541







































































(1) Share-based compensation

































(2) Impairment of goodwill

































(3) Loss/(income) from equity method investments































(4) Gain on disposal of available-for-sale debt investments































(5) Changes in fair value of forward contract in relation to disposal of investments in Particle























(6) Loss attributable to noncontrolling interest related to item (2)



























(7) Accrued withholding taxes of item (4). Other non-GAAP to GAAP reconciling items have no income tax effect.





















[1] Prior to 2021, paid services revenues comprised of (i) revenues from paid contents, which included digital reading, audio books, paid videos, and other content-related sales activities, (ii) revenues from games, which included web-based games and mobile games, (iii) revenues from MVAS, and (iv) revenues from others. As revenues from games and revenues from MVAS were small and had been declining for the past years, to better reflect the Company's paid services revenues disaggregated by products and services, beginning from January 1, 2021, paid services revenues have been re-grouped and comprise of (i) revenues from paid contents, which includes digital reading, audio books, paid videos, and other content-related sales activities, (ii) revenues from E-commerce and others, which mainly includes revenues from E-commerce, MVAS, games and others. For comparison purposes, the revenues from paid services for the quarters of 2020 have been retrospectively re-classified. [2] "Others, net" primarily consists of government subsidies and litigation loss provisions. [3] "ADS" means American Depositary Share of the Company. Each ADS represents eight Class A ordinary shares of the Company.

