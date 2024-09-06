Phoenix Tailings Begins Production of Heavy Rare Earth Metals in the U.S.

—

Phoenix Tailings' move to start production of heavy rare earth elements in Massachusetts is part of efforts to establish an independent and sustainable supply chain for critical minerals. According to co-founder& CEO Nick Myers, this reduces the country's reliance on China's refining capabilities, supporting domestic manufacturing and national defense.



Phoenix Tailings has announced the start of commercial production of Heavy Rare Earth Metals (HREM), including dysprosium and terbium, at its refining plant in Burlington, Massachusetts.

In a press interview, Nick Myers, CEO and co-founder of Phoenix Tailings, said this development marks the first time a full refining operation in the United States has processed both light rare earth elements (REMs), such as neodymium-praseodymium, and heavy rare earth metals like dysprosium and terbium.

"The production of these critical minerals represents an important step toward reducing dependence on foreign sources for these vital materials," Myers told the press.

Phoenix Tailings is currently the only company processing usable rare earth metals in the United States and the only company in the world processing metals without direct carbon emissions or toxic byproducts.

Dysprosium is essential for the electronics industry and is vital in military weapons systems, including the F-35 fighter jet and nuclear submarines. He shared: "Long term, Phoenix Tailings will harvest the precursor to dysprosium and other rare earths from mining waste called tailings. However, the real problem is not mining. With critical minerals, you cannot just build a new mine to get the metal itself."

Myers explained that mines and rare earth recyclers produce a concentrate that must be refined into usable rare earth metals. "Nearly all of the world's capabilities around critical metals refining exist in China, and that is where the environmental impact arises," he added.

Phoenix Tailings' introduction of domestic production capabilities addresses the refining bottleneck that has long affected the rare earth metals supply chain. By establishing an independent supply chain within the U.S., Myers said Phoenix Tailings aims to mitigate the risks associated with China's dominance in rare earth refining. The company's operations also strive to offer a more sustainable alternative to traditional refining methods known for their high environmental costs.

"Dysprosium is key to that supply chain due to its high value, and it’s use in high performance magnets" Myers shared. "Our production of dysprosium and dysprosium ferroalloy from our metallization cells unlocks a supply chain that is completely separate from the Chinese monopoly."

Previously, dysprosium was processed almost exclusively in China and China-controlled Myanmar. The processing methods utilized in those countries have raised significant environmental and ethical concerns.

"As the demand for critical minerals increases, our efforts to refine rare earth metals like dysprosium and terbium domestically provide a crucial alternative for American manufacturing and national defense, reducing the vulnerability of these sectors to geopolitical shifts," added Myers, who described the company's approach to processing mining waste positions as a game-changer in establishing a sustainable domestic supply of HREMs.

