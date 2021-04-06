Photozou Koukoku Co., Ltd. (Japan) a subsidiary of Photozou Holdings, Inc. (PTZH) has begun offering used cameras and lenses for sale to American camera enthusiasts via Amazon.com.

TOKYO, April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Photozou Koukoku Co., Ltd a subsidiary of Photozou Holdings, Inc., (an OTC Company trading under the ticker symbol "PTZH") has been buying used cameras and lenses in Japan and selling them on Amazon and other sales sites in Japan. Now, in addition to this, we are are going to begin selling used cameras and lenses on Amazon in the United States. One can purchase such items from the following US Amazon site.

https://www.amazon.com/s?me=A1IAMHAF715YSA&marketplaceID=ATVPDKIKX0DER

The products will be sent from Japan to a US Amazon facility, where they will be managed and sold by FBA, so that customers in the US can receive the products quickly and safely through Amazon's distribution channels. More than 90% of the world's camera manufacturers are from Japan, and many high-quality used cameras are available in Japan. Based on our own research we believe the global market for digital cameras is estimated to be worth $13 billion in 2020, and the market for used cameras is expected to be about the same. In the future, we will increase the volume of transactions and intend to sell high-quality used cameras and lenses from Japan to camera enthusiasts in the United States.

---------

"Creating the Shared Value through the Photography"

"Photozou" was established in 2005, and its English translation is "a treasury of photography." We believe in the dynamic power of pictures, and take a pride in safeguarding the treasures and the legacies within. Our goal is to become a pronominal photo sharing & storage SNS provider for both high-end semiprofessional and enthusiastic photographers in the world.

---------

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this press release, including statements regarding future events, our future financial performance, business strategy, and plans and objectives of management for future operations, are forward-looking statements. We have attempted to identify forward-looking statements by terminology including "anticipates," "believes," "can," "continue," "could," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "may," "plans," "potential," "predicts," or "should," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. The forward-looking statements made herein are based on the Company's current expectations. Actual results could differ materially from those described or implied by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including, without limitation, its limited operating history, competitive factors in the Company's industry and market, and other general economic conditions. The forward-looking statements made herein are based on the Company's current expectations, assumptions, and projections, which could provide to be incorrect. The forward-looking statements made herein speak only as of the date of this press release and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly such forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, except as otherwise required by law.